[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Tracker Season 2 Episode 15 “The Grey Goose.”]

Colter (Justin Hartley) calls in the favor that Billie (Sofia Pernas, Hartley’s wife) previously said she owed him in the latest episode of Tracker — and it all leads to quite the romantic moment!

Detective Helen Brock (Diana Maria Riva) calls Colter when her niece, a prison guard, is taken hostage by a prisoner, Justine, who escaped during a transfer to a hospital. (She also deputizes Colter; it’s the only way he’ll get paid since the police department doesn’t do cash rewards.) When it becomes clear that Justine was working with someone in the prison — a fight was staged to get her on transport van, when guards are most vulnerable — Colter volunteers to go in undercover. But since it’s a women’s prison, he calls on Billie to go in to find out if Justine’s cellmate is working with her.

“You trust her?” Brock asks. “If there’s information, she’ll get it,” Colter promises. Brock asks if she’s a friend, and he hesitates before saying, “Yeah, sure, yeah, friend.” (Abby McEnany‘s Velma later laughs off Fiona Rene‘s Reenie calling Billie Colter’s friend, too: “I’m not sure I’d call her that.”)

Soon come the twists: Rachel is actually involved and in fact is the one after the money that Justine bragged her stepmom has stashed. Brock doesn’t want to believe it at first but is the one to arrest her niece. She doesn’t know how she missed the signs, she admits to Colter, but he knows people have blind spots when it comes to family. Having faith in people is a strength, not a weakness, he tells her.

Meanwhile, in the prison, Billie has to fight to prove herself — first as guards look the other way, then when the inmate running things, Mama Roach, questions her story. Justine’s cellmate attacks her, and Billie fights back, then calls out for the only guard who knows why she’s there. She’s safe, but as she points out when Colter visits her in her hotel room, “You pretty much owe me for life now.” It got a little real in there, she admits. He says he shouldn’t have put her in that prison, and he apologizes. That’s when she kisses him …. which was inevitable given the characters’ past and their interactions every time we’ve seen them onscreen together.

But can these two rewardists make a relationship work considering they’re both on the road and their complicated history? Or will it just be something casual when they happen to be in the same place? (The latter seems more likely, if you ask us.)

Meanwhile, Bobby’s (Eric Graise) been dealing with family stuff, and his cousin, Randy (Chris Lee), has been helping out Colter in his absence. This episode offers a bit of an update, with Colter asking if Randy’s heard from Bobby. “No, man, you know how he gets. Doesn’t like to talk about personal stuff,” Randy says. Colter knows his friend’s funeral is this week. “I know that’s hitting him hard. They were like brothers, man,” Randy tells him. Colter has texted him but hasn’t heard back, so he figures he’s just taking some time. Randy assured him, “He’ll get back to it. And if he doesn’t, I’ll make sure he does. No way out but through.”

Tracker, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS