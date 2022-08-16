‘Empire’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has finally confirmed the cause of death of Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman, six months after she was found dead inside a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park.

Pearlman’s body was found on February 18, 2022, inside a vehicle near an entrance of the popular hiking trail in Hollywood, California. She was 43. On Monday, August 15, the coroner officially ruled her death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by People.

The report also added that the presence of “non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” were found in Pearlman’s system.

Pearlman, who had appeared in shows such as General Hospital, Chicago Justice, and The Purge, was first reported missing on February 13, 2022. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, had tweeted at the time asking for help and also shared the National Suicide Hotline number at the request of Lindsey’s sister, writing, “Please know that you are never truly alone.”

Vance Smith, Pearlman’s husband, later confirmed his wife’s death on Instagram, writing, “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone… I’m broken.”

Born on October 5, 1978, in Chicago, Illinois, Pearlman began her acting career at a young age. She trained at The Second City Conservatory and had notable stage appearances in productions such as The Mousetrap at Northlight Theatre, Trevor at A Red Orchid Theatre, and Polarity Theatre Ensemble’s Never the Bridesmaid.

In addition to her acting work, Pearlman was a strong activist for animals and humans. She helped abolish the use of wild animals in Ringling Brothers Circus and was known for rescuing and fostering animals.

If you are affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s toll-free number: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).