‘Underground’: Will Rosalee and Noah’s Love Survive? (VIDEO)

Think things are going to be any easier when the second season of WGN America’s drama Underground premieres Wednesday night? If anything, things are getting more and more dire for everyone. Underground‘s fearless slaves strive to reach freedom in any way, shape or form, and those trying to help them also encounter life-changing situations. Of course, it’s this struggle that makes the series not only tough to watch at times, but also fully engrossing.

At the center of the Civil War-era story are Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Noah (Aldis Hodge), who both start out the second season in very different places from where we saw them at the beginning of the series.

When the series started, Rosalee was a house slave on the Macon plantation, but in the new season she’s teamed up with Harriett Tubman (Aisha Hinds) to help make the world a better place and join forces with other women. For Noah, he was also a part of the Macon plantation, but after being a part of the Macon 7 (seven slaves who tried to escape their lives) the new season finds him imprisoned and trying to keep his head above water, hoping to reunite with Rosalee.

Will the two lovers get back together? Will they make the world a better place? What new challenges will they face? TV Insider recently sat down with Smollett-Bell and Hodge to talk about the new season, and whether fans should expect Rosalee and Noah to get back together sooner rather than later.

