A Refresher on What Christopher Meloni's Been Up to Between 'Law & Order' Stints

Christopher Meloni is picking up the badge again. Nearly nine years after his last appearance as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU, the actor is stepping back into the role for a forthcoming SVU spinoff on NBC.

The 13-episode series has neither a premiere date nor a title, but reports say the Dick Wolf crime drama—in which Stabler will head the NYPD organized crime unit—could be branded as a Law & Order show.

7 Dick Wolf Crossovers We'd Like to See (PHOTOS) From One Chicago to 'SVU' to the 'FBI' show to the Stabler spinoff, there are plenty of characters to pick from.

While we wait for more details, scroll down see highlights from Meloni’s post-SVU screen career.

True Blood (2012)

Meloni had a memorable recurring role in the HBO drama’s fifth season, playing ancient and powerful Vampire Authority leader Roman Zimojic.

Small Time (2014)



In this big-screen comedy, the actor played Al Klein, a used car salesman who mentors his son on the lot.

Surviving Jack (2014)



Fox quickly axed this single-camera comedy, in which Meloni starred as Dr. Jack Dunlevy, a former military man who takes over parenting duties when his wife goes back to law school.

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015)



When Netflix produced a prequel series to the 2001 comedy film Wet Hot American Summer, the SVU vet reprised his role as Vietnam vet and camp chef Gene Jenkinson. He played the part again in Netflix’s 2017 sequel series, subtitled Ten Years Later.

Marauders (2016)



Starring alongside Bruce Willis and Dave Bautista, Meloni played FBI Special Agent Jonathan Montgomery in this big-screen crime thriller.

Underground (2016–2017)



Meloni starred in both seasons of this WGN America period drama, playing bounty hunter August Pullman.

Happy! (2017–2019)



The actor headlined this two-seasons Syfy black comedy, playing a disgraced police detective and addict who survives a heart attack only to be haunted by an imaginary unicorn.

Pose (2018)



In this FX drama, Meloni played a longtime lover of Elektra (Dominique Jackson) in two episodes of Season 1.

The Handmaid’s Tale (2019)



Meloni appeared in four episodes of the Hulu drama’s third season, playing High Commander George Winslow.

Harley Quinn (2019–2020)



The actor voices Commissioner James Gordon, top cop of Gotham City, in DC Universe’s adult-oriented animated series.

Maxxx (2020)