Where Was Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’? Jane Krakowski Fills in With Mark Consuelos

What To Know Kelly Ripa was absent from the May 7, 2026, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Actress Jane Krakowski filled in for Ripa alongside Mark Consuelos.

Consuelos revealed when Ripa will return to the daytime talk show.

Things looked a little different on the Thursday, May 7, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa skipped out on the episode, which aired live, unlike the show’s normal filming schedule (Thursday and Friday episodes are usually prerecorded). Instead, Jane Krakowski joined Mark Consuelos at the hosting desk.

“Filling in for Kelly today is Jane Krakowski!” Consuelos exclaimed at the top of the episode. “You’ve been a guest on this show in the new studio. How does it look — well, it looks the same from where you’re sitting. It’s exactly where you sit as a guest.” (The series moved to a brand-new studio in April 2025.)

Krakowski replied, “Yes, but I was never at this table in the new studio. It’s gorgeous. The lighting is lovely, a girl’s best friend.”

After Consuelos gave his daily update on the weather and sports, Krakowski congratulated him on his recent Broadway debut in the play Fallen Angels. “The production is so good,” she gushed. “Mark, you were amazing, and I love the whole show. The girls are hilarious.” He agreed, adding, “I’m working with geniuses, honestly, comedic geniuses.”

Krakowski joked that she currently has “complete Tony Award fever” and is trying to see every nominated show before the June 7 awards ceremony. “I saw Schmigadoon! last night, which is a show near and dear to my heart because I was in the TV version, and now it’s on Broadway,” she shared. “And it was amazing.”

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Krakowski and Consuelos also revealed that they will both attend the Dear Friend tribute concert for director Scott Ellis on Monday, May 11. Krakowski also noted that she would be performing at both Fox and NBC‘s 2026 Upfronts that same day.

The episode saw Krakowski and Consuelos interview Michael star Jaafar Jackson and Top Chef‘s Kristen Kish, and featured a shopping segment. In addition to thanking Krakowski for filling in at the end of the show, Consuelos confirmed that Ripa would be back for the following day’s episode. (The reason for Ripa’s absence was not explained.)

Ripa and Consuelos will celebrate Mother’s Day during Live‘s annual holiday episode on Friday, May 8. “Just like people do Christmas credits, which we always have a lot of fun with, we do a special Mother’s Day credits, where everyone sends in photos,” executive producer Michael Gelman teased in an interview with Decider published on Thursday. “So they get to be a part of honoring their moms and be seen and be heard on the show, which is always nice. Our show has always been very family[-oriented], very mom-oriented.”

The “I Love Mom” episode will feature guests Lindsay Hubbard and Jerry O’Connell, the latter of whom will be joined by his mother. Plus, Steve Patterson will hit the streets of New York City to talk with people about all things Mother’s Day.

Gelman went on to share that this year’s Fourth of July episode of Live will be “bigger” than ever to celebrate American 250. He also told the outlet that planning for this year’s Halloween special has already begun, sharing, “Halloween [planning] started literally the day after Halloween. Like, we already were talking about things that we either couldn’t get together that are still going on or were just starting out that we’re talking about things for next year.”

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