‘Live’: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Get Sentimental on 30th Wedding Anniversary

What To Know Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Live With Kelly and Mark.

The couple reflected on their relationship journey, from meeting on All My Children to eloping in Las Vegas.

Ripa previously revealed how much she and Consuelos spent on their impromptu nuptials.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ended this week’s Live With Kelly and Mark episodes by celebrating a special occasion.

“Today is our 30th wedding anniversary,” Consuelos said at the top of the show’s Friday, May 1, episode, which was prerecorded. “30 years. We did it!” he added before high-fiving Ripa. “A high-five? The 30th is the high-five anniversary!” she quipped.

Ripa and Consuelos met in 1995 while playing love interests on the soap opera All My Children and began dating shortly after. The couple briefly called it quits before eloping in Las Vegas. They tied the knot on May 1, 1996.

Ripa and Consuelos became parents when their eldest child, Michael, was born in 1997. They went on to welcome their daughter, Lola, and younger son, Joaquin, in 2001 and 2003, respectively.

On the show, the audience audibly reacted as the couple shared a sweet hug. “How’d that happen? It wasn’t supposed to work out. Two kids meet on a soap opera…” Consuelos recalled. Ripa, meanwhile, called their wedding “the smartest, best decision I ever made in my life.”

For Consuelos, marrying Ripa “wasn’t even a decision.” He explained, “It was just a thing that was destined [to happen]. Destiny. I mean, ‘cause I had a lot of choices.” His comments prompted laughter from Ripa and the audience. “Oh, you wish,” she joked.

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Consuelos continued, “It’s funny, if you would have asked me if I wanted to get married, if I thought about getting married, like, maybe a week before I asked you to get married, I’d be like, ‘I’m not getting married.’”

Ripa said she felt “exactly” the same, adding, “It was the most ludicrous idea until you asked, and then I was like, ‘Hmmm, okay!’”

Consuelos went on to state that their relationship has been “one big adventure ever since,” while Ripa said, “I feel like every day is our anniversary, in a weird way.”

During a November 2025 episode of Live, Ripa revealed that she and Consuelos were still living separately at the time they tied the knot. “We eloped. And so, we still had two separate apartments. We still had separate apartments because we didn’t plan the wedding, obviously, and then, we had two leases, and they didn’t expire anytime soon,” she explained. “So, during the work week, we would stay at my apartment. And then, we would go to Mark’s ‘country estate’ on the Lower East Side for the weekends. We were like, ‘Let’s head down to the country,’ and then we would go to the Lower East Side.”

On the show’s February 2 episode, Ripa shared the surprising amount she and Consuelos spent on their impromptu nuptials. “We eloped. We spent $173 on our wedding, including airfare,” she told Simu Liu while discussing his upcoming wedding to his fiancée, Allison Hsu.

She offered to be the couple’s wedding planner, joking, “Yeah, if you want to get married on the cheap!”

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