‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ to Broadcast From ‘Cafeteria’ Until New Studio Is Ready

ABC and Disney’s new Hudson Square headquarters isn’t quite ready just yet, so, according to reports, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be hosting their show from the “cafeteria” next week.

As reported by Page Six, an insider revealed, “They’re basically going to be doing [Live with Kelly and Mark] from the cafeteria lobby… because they don’t have a studio.”

Another source told the outlet it isn’t quite a cafeteria but rather a “gorgeous open sprawling space near the cafeteria.”

“It’s amazing!” the insider added, noting, “They’re just putting the final touches on the studio, but everyone is thrilled to be in this new Disney building.”

An alleged production source confirmed the news, telling the publication, “We will be broadcasting our show live next week from the beautiful 10th floor in our new building while we put the final touches on our studio.”

Ripa and Consuelos filmed their final episode from 7 Lincoln Square, the show’s home for 37 years, on Tuesday (April 1). On April 14, the long-running daytime series will officially move to its new studio at 7 Hudson Square, a 19-story building designed to accommodate ABC/Disney’s advanced technology, modern studios, and sustainable features.

“This building is very sacred to us,” Ripa told Eyewitness News ABC7NY ahead of Tuesday’s final show at 7 Lincoln Square. “I remember shooting the Academy Awards show during the pandemic, and my daughter and I wound up just sleeping in my dressing room because we were here so late. So it really is like a second home.”

Ripa joined Live back in 2001 as co-host to Regis Philbin and has remained on through various co-hosts, including Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest, and, currently, her husband, Consuelos.

“It always gets me when you see the kids growing up on the show… it hits you how long and how impactful this place has been for our family,” Consuelos told ABC7NY, referring to watching his and Ripa’s three children appearing on Live over the years.

“When I started working here, I had a three-year-old, and now we have three adult children,” Ripa added. “But we’re still a married couple; we were working together then, and we’re working together now. So, a lot has changed and yet nothing has changed.”

Live aired a rerun on Wednesday (April 2) but is expected to return to live shows from the makeshift studio on Monday (April 7), per Page Six.

Live With Kelly and Mark, Weekdays, 9 a.m., ABC