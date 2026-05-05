Why ‘Rock the Block’s Brooke Hogan Feels Like a ‘B****’ After Latest Episode

What To Know Brooke Hogan took to Instagram to react to comments she made on the latest episode of HGTV’s Rock the Block.

In particular, Hogan looked back at her criticism of Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner’s multi-gen suite design.

Hogan also clarified comments she made about her bond with her Rock the Block teammate, Scott McGillivray.

Brooke Hogan has some thoughts about the latest episode of HGTV‘s Rock the Block.

The fourth episode of Season 7, which aired on Monday, May 4, saw the teams renovate their homes’ multi-gen suites and attached bathrooms. Hogan took to Instagram after the episode to “follow up” on some of the comments she said on air, particularly about Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner‘s design choices.

“Is honesty the best policy? I kind of feel like a b****,” she admitted in the clip. “But I feel like it was also kind of, maybe, what everybody was thinking.”

During the episode, Hogan didn’t hold back her thoughts on Wolfe and Meissner’s decision to turn their multi-gen suite into an at-home movie theater, complete with drapes covering the ceiling and walls.

“I feel like it’s one of those moments where if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it,” Hogan said to her partner, Scott McGillivray, while touring the space. “It’s really ugly. There, I said it. I know we’re on a budget, but, my god!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Hogan (@mizzhogan)

While giving feedback to Wolfe and Meissner, Hogan stated, “Girls, I am the girl that will tell you if you have something in your teeth. I will tell you if your husband’s cheating on you, and I will tell you if you look fat in a dress. I was honestly disappointed when I walked in. I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is gonna be the jewel box of the century.’ And I walked in, and I was like, ‘The fabric people gave you freaking drop cloth for your ceilings.’”

In her Instagram video, Hogan said she thinks Wolfe and Meissner are “better” than the design choices they made during Episode 4. “I think they were questioning it along the way, which made me feel a little bit better,” she said. “But that wasn’t all I said about it. I was like, ‘This is probably the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen.’”

Earlier in the upload, Hogan also set the record straight on comments she made about McGillivray during the episode.

Hogan praised her and the HGTV stars’ friendship in a confessional, stating, “Scott and I have become very close, very fast, and I’m sure a lot of people watching us will think that there’s something going on. But really, the affection I have for him is a mixture of things. There’s a little bit of, like, a daddy complex happening here, where I feel safe and protected by you, and I trust you. And you give good advice, and, you know, his hugs feel like a dad hug. You know?”

Hogan explained in her Instagram video that she doesn’t have “daddy issues,” adding, “When we filmed the show, it was like two or three months after my father [Hulk Hogan] passed, and Scott was a huge support system. So, I think it was taken out of context.”

Hogan noted that as a dad of two girls, McGillivray is a “natural” at giving advice. “So, that’s what I meant when I was like, ‘It’s like getting a dad hug,’” she clarified. “Scott is a really nice guy.” (McGillivray shares his two kids with his wife, Sabrina.)

In the video, Hogan also praised Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey for their multi-gen suite design, which won them the episode. She loved it so much that she purchased a rug that the team used in their design for her own home.

With Nayak and Lachey’s Episode 4 win, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vernon Davis are the only Season 7 team that has yet to win an episode. Hogan and McGillivray, for their part, took home victory during the season finale and in Episode 3.

Rock the Block, Mondays, 9/8c, HGTV