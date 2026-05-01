Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens Up About Her Shocking ‘Good Bones’ Exit

What To Know Mina Starsiak Hawk stepped away from Good Bones to prioritize her mental and physical health.

She revealed on the Pap Smear Podcast that tensions of working with family made continuing the show unsustainable.

Hawk is now competing on HGTV’s Rock the Block seventh season.

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk has revealed she didn’t want to step away from her hit show Good Bones, but had to do so for her own mental well-being after relationships with her family broke down.

Appearing on the Pap Smear Podcast, hosted by fellow HGTV star Alison Victoria, Hawk explained how tensions on set ultimately led to her decision to quit the show. Hawk starred alongside her mom, Karen E. Laine, and other family members on the popular renovation series.

“I didn’t end the show because I didn’t want to do the show,” Hawk explained, per EntertainmentNow. “I ended the show because I could not mentally and emotionally handle the relationships, and it was affecting me physically.”

Hawk said she was having “stomach issues” and “all kinds of stuff” due to the stresses of the show. “You know, it was such a good show, and you don’t want to change a good thing… just trying to adjust it was not really on the table.”

The reality star has opened up in the past about her fraught relationships with her mom, her brother, Tad Starsiak, as well as other family members and on-screen co-workers.

“I would come home four days, five days a week from filming, just crying like, ‘This is so hard. I can’t do this anymore. I don’t know what to do,” Hawk told Victoria, noting how it was also difficult on her husband and co-star, Steve Hawk. “[I’d] then go back to work the next day and do it again and put on a happy face. So, it was a lot for [Steve], too.”

Good Bones aired its eighth and final season in 2023. The show briefly returned in 2024 for a six-episode spinoff, featuring both Hawk and Laine working on separate projects.

Explaining why things became so tense working with family, Hawk admitted, “I am a terrible human manager. I should not manage other humans because I’m just like, ‘Well, that’s just stupid. I’ll just do it myself because you’re gonna do it wrong and it’ll take me more time to fix it and I’ll just do it myself.’ But you can’t really do that. It’s not sustainable.”

Hawk is currently competing on the seventh season of HGTV’s Rock the Block alongside former NFL Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis.

Rock the Block, Season 7, Mondays, 9/8 c, HGTV