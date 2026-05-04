Kim Wolfe & Chelsea Meissner Fooled ‘Rock the Block’ Cast With Hilarious ‘Survivor’ Lie

What To Know Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner tricked their Rock the Block castmates with a fake fun fact from their time on Survivor.

HGTV shared a funny social media clip of Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vernon Davis finding out the fact was nothing but a lie.

Wolfe and Meissner have one win heading into Episode 4 of the season, airing on Monday, May 4.

While the competition on Season 7 of Rock the Block is fierce, it was all fun and games behind the scenes.

In an Instagram clip shared by HGTV on Sunday, May 3, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vernon Davis shared a fun fact they learned from fellow contestants Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner about competing on Survivor.

“We know who our biggest competition is. It’s Kim and Chelsea,” Davis stated. “They’re quiet, and they’re smooth. It’s something about the way they walk and the way they talk. They just walk around, super calm and super cool, and just cute, or whatever.”

Starsiak Hawk went on to share, “I mean, they were on Survivor. They drank their own urine to live. That’s next-level competition.”

While Starsiak Hawk and Davis believed the statement to be a fact, it turned out to be nothing but a hilarious lie. “You know, what’s funny about the about drinking the pee, is we made that up on Day 1,” Wolfe explained in the clip. “We told them — they were sort of like, ‘Oh, wait ‘til the end. It’s gonna get hard.’ And we’re like, ‘Have you ever had to drink your own urine?’ Which we did not do, but they really took that and ran with it.”

Meissner added, “I said, ‘Never do it twice, whatever you do.’” (The teammates met while competing on Season 24 of Survivor in 2012.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

The clip also featured Starsiak Hawk and Davis’ reaction to learning the TMI fact was fake. “Kim messes with me all the time! All the time!” Starsiak Hawk exclaimed as Davis burst into laughter. “Oh my god!” he quipped.

HGTV captioned the funny video, “This is a very creative intimidation tactic.” Fans shared their own reactions to the prank in the comments, with one user writing, “Hahahhaha the best intimidation tactic we’ve seen yet!” Another added, “I literally cannot with the two of them lol.”

The competition is hotter than ever heading into Episode 4, which premieres on Monday, May 4. Wolfe and Meissner have secured one win so far, while Scott McGillivray and Brooke Hogan are in the lead with two wins. Starsiak Hawk and Davis are one of two teams who have yet to win a design challenge, along with Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey.

“I’m sad that we lost the kitchen. I’m still winless on the Block. Doesn’t feel great,” Starsiak Hawk stated in an Episode 3 confessional. David added, “We just have to just stay focused and follow the plan.”

Ahead of Monday’s episode, Starsiak Hawk announced via Instagram that the show would be airing at a new time. “Tomorrow night at 9 y’all,” she shared on Sunday. “Fourth zone… fourth attempt for @vernondavis85 and I to bring home the WIN!!! Feeling good about this one.”

Host Ty Pennington reposted her upload via his Instagram Story, writing, “PSA! #ROCKTHEBLOCK IS MOVING BACK TO 9/8C FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON. TOMORROW NIGHT 9/C ON @hgtv.”

Rock the Block, Mondays, 9/8c, HGTV