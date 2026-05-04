Ty Pennington Confirms ‘Rock the Block’ Season 7 Air Time Change

Paige Strout
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Chelsea Meissner, Kim Wolfe, Mina Starsiak Hawk, Vernon Davis, Ty Pennington, Taniya Nayak, Drew Lachey, Brooke Hogan and Scott McGillivray, 'Rock the Block' Season 7, HGTV, premieres April 13, 2026.
HGTV

What To Know

  • Ty Pennington confirmed that Rock the Block will air at a new time for the remainder of Season 7.
  • Contestants Mina Starsiak Hawk and Taniya Nayak also informed their fans of the time change via social media.
  • The HGTV competition series returned for a new season set in Las Vegas last month.

Rock the Block is getting a time change as Season 7 nears its halfway point.

The HGTV competition show returned for another star-studded season last month, airing Mondays at 8/7c. However, host Ty Pennington confirmed in a Sunday, May 3, Instagram Story post that the remaining Season 7 episodes will air at a new time.

“PSA! #ROCK THE BLOCK IS MOVING BACK TO 9/8C FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON,” he wrote on Sunday. “TOMORROW NIGHT 9/8C ON @hgtv.”

Pennington shared his PSA while reposting Mina Starsiak Hawk‘s Instagram post about the time change. “Tomorrow night at 9 y’all,” she captioned a photo from Episode 4, which airs on Monday, May 4. “Fourth zone… fourth attempt for @vernondavis85 and I to bring home the WIN!!! Feeling good about this one.”

Fans wished Starsiak Hawk and her partner, Vernon Davis, good luck in the post’s comments. “You guys got this!!! So excited to watch tonight,” one user wrote. Another added, “You guys got this!! Definitely my fave house!”

Someone else shared, “Hope you guys win!!!” A different person posted, “Your kitchen was my favorite, so glad Rock the Block is back!” A separate commenter shared, “You guys are Wonderful!”

Ty Pennington, Instagram Story, May 3, 2026.

Courtesy of Ty Pennington/Instagram

Rock the Block returned for its seventh season last month. The series follows four teams as they transform identical houses on the same street in Las Vegas. The team that earns the highest appraisal value for their completed home will be crowned the Season 7 winners.

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For the first time in the show’s history, the Season 7 teams feature both HGTV stars and celebrities with real-life home renovation and design experience. In addition to Starsiak Hawk and Davis, the teams include Scott McGillivray and Brooke Hogan, Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey, and Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner.

Nayak also took to social media to promote the show’s time change. “Could it finally be our week?? Pray for us,” she captioned Instagram photos of her and Lachey on the show. “We’ve put it all on the line (budget included) on our first three weeks (Primary, great room/Speakeasy,and kitchen). Gen Suite is up next. I hope the judges are good to us. We need a W! ROCK THE BLOCK tonight Monday 9/8c @hgtv.”

Meissner, meanwhile, informed her fans about the time change by sharing a fun selfie with Wolfe and Pennington on her Instagram Story. “Tune in tonight 9/8c on @hgtv,” she captioned the snap.

So far, McGillivray and Hogan are the only Season 7 team to have won two episodes, scoring wins for their season premiere bedroom suite and Episode 3 kitchen design. Wolfe and Meissner won Episode 2, impressing guest judge Michel Smith Boyd with their foyer and great room renovation.

Rock the Block, Mondays, 9/8c, HGTV

Rock the Block key art
Ty Pennington

Ty Pennington

Page Turner

Page Turner

Mitch Glew

Mitch Glew

Bryan Baeumler

Bryan Baeumler

Sarah Baeumler

Sarah Baeumler

Leslie Davis

Leslie Davis

Lyndsay Lamb

Lyndsay Lamb

Full Cast & Crew

HGTV

Reality Series

2019–

TVG

Home improvement

House/garden

Competition Reality

Where to Stream

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More Rock the Block ›

Rock the Block

Brooke Hogan

Chelsea Meissner

Drew Lachey

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

Mina Starsiak Hawk

Scott McGillivray

Taniya Nayak

Ty Pennington

Vernon Davis




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