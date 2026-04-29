Brooke Hogan Shuts Down ‘Rock the Block’ Rumor About Scott McGillivray Relationship

What To Know Brooke Hogan addressed rumors of a romantic relationship with her Rock the Block teammate, Scott McGillivray.

Hogan humorously shared photos of McGillivray interacting with her husband, Steven Oleksy, and kids.

Hogan and McGillivray became the first team of Rock the Block Season 7 to win two episodes.

While Brooke Hogan and Scott McGillivray have great chemistry as teammates on Rock the Block, their personal relationship is purely platonic.

Hogan took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 28, to set the record straight about rumors surrounding her and McGillivray’s on-and-off-screen bond. “People looooove to speculate. There’s been a lot of people commenting on posts of me and Scott suggesting we have a ‘thing’ going on,” she wrote. “And honestly, it’s just mean and hateful. (But sorry we’re so funny and adorable on camera).”

She added, “So for those people – I’ll just leave you with these pictures of Scott and my husband. If you’re worried about anyone, worry about my hockey player husband stealing his sweet Canadian heart.”

Hogan’s post featured several photos of McGillivray jokingly feeding her husband, Steven Oleksy, and holding one of the couple’s twins. (Hogan and Oleksy welcomed their twins, Molly and Oliver, in January 2025.)

“I never fed Brooke like this! Just Steve,” McGillivray quipped in the post’s comments. In response, Oleksy wrote, “And you taught our kids how to walk for everyone keeping score at home.”

Rock the Block host Ty Pennington reacted with laughing-face emojis beneath the post, while Taniya Nayak commented, “Obsessed!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Hogan (@mizzhogan)

Fans also shared their thoughts on the relationship rumors, with one user writing, “People suck. Stay focused Brooke. The real ones love u.” Another added, “People are ridiculous! Looks like you’re having fun while working your a**es off! Congrats on win #2!” Someone else shared, “Shame you have to defend against comments like that.”

Others shared their love for Hogana and McGillivray’s fun on-screen dynamic. “I would have actually thought the opposite because watching the show, and the limited amount of time we see, I get the sense that Scott wasn’t too thrilled to be partnered with you,” one person quipped in the comments, to which Hogan replied, “Correct lol I think I won him over eventually.”

A different person posted, “I am loving the work you and Scott are doing. BIG FAN of your style. I hope you both win on RTB.” A separate user commented, “I LOVE what you guys are doing on the show!! Literally my favorite pair and hoping we pull the big W!!”

Hogan and McGillivray are one of four teams competing on the current season of Rock the Block, along with Nayak and Drew Lachey, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vernon Davis, and Kim Wolfe with Chelsea Meissner. Season 7 marks the first time in the show’s history that HGTV stars are competing alongside celebrities with home renovation and design experience.

Hogan and McGillivray’s hard work has so far paid off, as they became the first team of the season to win twice after securing their second victory during Episode 3, which aired on Monday, April 27.

“Now we’re getting dirty looks on the Block. Like, it was bad. Now, it’s gotten worse. I feel like we’re unstoppable now,” Scott said in a confessional at the end of the episode. Brooke agreed, adding, “Yeah, I would say we’re rocking and rolling.”

Rock the Block, Mondays, 8/7c, HGTV