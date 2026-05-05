Nancy Guthrie Case: Annie Guthrie & Tommaso Cioni Rumors Are Addressed by NewsNation’s Brian Entin

What To Know Online speculation continues about Nancy Guthrie’s daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin states there is no evidence implicating any family members.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously cleared the Guthrie family as suspects.

While Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously ruled the family out of being involved in Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance, it hasn’t stopped people online from speculating about those close to the missing 84-year-old.

The two people at the forefront of those theories are Nancy’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, and Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni. The couple was the last two people to see Nancy before her alleged abduction in the early hours of February 1.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who has been covering the case in detail since the start, told Parade that he’s “never seen any evidence that anyone in the family is involved.”

“The sheriff has made it clear that they are not suspects, that they’ve been cleared, so I think we just have to go on that,” he stated.

Nancy, the mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since February 1, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. While investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named.

“I feel bad for them, honestly,” Entin said of Annie and Cioni. “You think about the disappearance of Nancy—Annie’s mom—and then to be raked over the coals like that on the Internet… it’s pretty terrible.”

Entin also revealed that he’s reached out to Annie and Cioni to interview them about the case, but so far, he hasn’t had any luck.

Speculation about Annie and Cioni’s involvement spread after police impounded Annie’s car early in the investigation. It remained in law enforcement custody for weeks, likely to collect DNA evidence. In March, it was reported that the vehicle was in the process of being returned to the family.

In a February press conference, Nanos said, “To be clear… the Guthrie family, to include all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as possible suspects. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case. To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims, plain and simple.”