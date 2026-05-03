Nancy Guthrie Update: New Footage Shows Masked Man in Same Neighborhood

Dan Clarendon
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Man taking cacti from home in Catalina Hills, Arizona, on April 29, 2026
KVOA/YouTube

What To Know

  • New surveillance footage shows a masked man in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood, near where Nancy Guthrie disappeared.
  • Authorities have not linked this masked individual to Nancy Guthrie’s case, but are investigating the recent incident.
  • Significant rewards totaling over $1.2 million are being offered for information related to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Another surveillance system apparently captured another crime just a mile from the house from which Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared three months ago.

In the Ring video posted online, a gray Ford F-150 pulls up to a house in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood near Tucson, Arizona, just before 11 p.m. local time on Wednesday, and a masked man wearing gloves and a baseball cap emerges from the truck and loads several cacti from the house into the truck, News 4 Tucson reports.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, posted the video to the Ring app, where it raised alarm among Catalina Foothills residents, according to News 4 Tucson.

“It is someone walking on your property late at night, uninvited, committing — it might be a small crime, but committing a crime, and it is disturbing,” said neighbor Jeff Lamie. “This drives a point home: that we have to be watchful, be aware of our homes but also of our neighbors.”

In response to News 4 Tucson’s inquiry, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it “[had] not been advised” of activity like that in recent weeks, but the department said it would investigate the matter.

The newsroom notes there’s no indication the masked man in the video is connected to any other case, including Nancy’s disappearance. Nancy was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home on February 1.

Nancy Guthrie Case: Former FBI Assistant Director Believes Suspect Was Local
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Video captured by a doorbell camera at Nancy’s residence the previous night shows an armed individual wearing a ski mask, gloves, and an Ozark Trail hiker pack, and apparently armed with a gun, News 4 Tucson reported separately. The suspect is also seen using a bite flashlight and may have left saliva with their DNA, as one expert recently speculated.

Anyone with information about Nancy’s disappearance can contact 88-CRIME anonymously by submitting tips through the 88-CRIME phone line, online at 88crime.org, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app, News 4 Tucson adds.

Additionally, anyone with information is also advised to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information, 88-CRIME is offering a $102,500 reward, and the Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward.

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