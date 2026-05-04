Welcome to goodbye. With Season 8 of The Neighborhood coming to an end on May 11, fans want to know if the CBS show will return for another season.

The Neighborhood features the Butler and Johnson families as they navigate racial differences, discrimination, family troubles, and everyday life problems in a Pasadena, California, neighborhood. The show features Cedric The Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Hank Greenspan, Marcel Spears, Sheaun McKinney, Skye Townsend, and Amber Stevens West, as well as many other guest stars.

It is produced by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone. Season 8 wrapped filming in February. The series produced 156 episodes.

Here is everything we know about The Neighborhood‘s future.

Is The Neighborhood returning for Season 9?

Sadly, no. The Neighborhood will end on May 11, when the Season 8 finale airs. The news of the final season was announced by Variety in March 2025. Although the show delivered high ratings, Deadline reported that cost was a factor in why it got canceled.

“The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter, and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “A strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV, we believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

Where can you watch past seasons of The Neighborhood?

The show streams on Paramount+.

Are there Neighborhood spinoffs?

Yes! The Neighborhood has produced one spinoff so far. Crutch, which starred Tracy Morgan as Calvin Butler (Cedric The Entertainer)’s cousin, released one season on Paramount+. The show has not yet been canceled or renewed.

Another spinoff featuring Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) was in development for CBS, but it was not ordered to series.

When can you watch The Neighborhood Season 8?

Season 8 is airing its last two episodes on Monday, May 5 and May 11 at 8/7c on CBS. But if you miss it, you can always catch the episodes the next day on Paramount+.

What would The Neighborhood Season 9 have been about?

With Marty and Malcolm’s weddings to Courtney (Townsend) and Mercedes (West) coming up, there is no doubt the show would have followed the couples into their married life and what the future holds for them. The Johnsons’ future is unknown as Dave (Greenfield) contemplates taking a job back home in Michigan.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS