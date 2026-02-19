‘The Neighborhood’ Wraps Filming on Final Season, Cedric The Entertainer Gives Heartfelt Speech

Cedric The Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs, and Max Greenfield, on the set of 'The Neighborhood' as the CBS show wraps filming its final season
Welcome to the end of an era! After eight seasons on CBS, The Neighborhood is coming to a close, and the show shared that they just filmed their last episode with a heartfelt message from star and executive producer, Cedric the Entertainer.

Tichina Arnold, who plays Tina Butler on the sitcom, shared a video on her Instagram on February 18. “A special moment before our last and final scene of @theneighborhood – This day is bittersweet…yet I am so Grateful. Thank you all for rocking with us. We could not have done this 8-year beautiful journey without YOU,” she captioned the post.

In the video, she, Cedric, who plays her husband, Calvin, and Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs, who play husband and wife, Dave and Gemma Johnson, stood in the Johnsons’ living room set as Cedric gave a speech.

“If you do your job, respect is given all the way around,” he said. “That’s the greatest thing about this experience.” Arnold nodded her head and recorded him as he talked. “Many, many blessings. Appreciate y’all. Thank y’all.”

“Love y’all,” Arnold said, as the crew and cast members cheered.

The four actors all gave each other a group hug in the empty living room. Someone on the crew yelled, “Take a picture! Take a picture!”

When they pulled away, Behrs wiped the tears away from her eyes, and Arnold said something quietly to Cedric. Greenfield jokingly yelled out, “You know what I heard?”

The Neighborhood follows the Butler and the Johnson families. The Johnsons moved into a new neighborhood eight years ago that is predominantly Black. Calvin and Dave butted heads, but wound up becoming best friends. They navigate life and family together and turned into more than neighbors.

The show also stars Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney as Marty and Malcolm Butler, Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson, Skye Townsend as Marty’s baby momma, Courtney Pridgeon, among many other guest stars.

A finale date has not yet been announced, but it is expected to end sometime near May. New episodes will return on Monday, February 23, after a long winter hiatus. Tune in to see Marty prepare his proposal to Courtney and Malcolm’s relationship with a reality star go public.

The Neighborhood, Season 8 mid-season premiere, February 23, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS

