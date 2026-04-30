Ahead of ‘The Neighborhood’ Finale, What Happened to the Spinoffs?

What To Know The Neighborhood is ending after eight seasons, with its series finale featuring weddings and emotional goodbyes.

Of the two planned spinoffs, only Crutch was produced, but its future remains uncertain.

For eight seasons, The Neighborhood fans have seen the same two families on the same block. The show was supposed to produce two spinoffs, but only one came to fruition.

Ahead of the series finale, which is set to air on May 11 on CBS, we’re taking a look at what happened to the spinoffs and if they are returning.

The Neighborhood follows the Butler and Johnson families, who live next door to each other and become quick friends despite the racial differences and Calvin Butler’s (Cedric The Entertainer) annoyance of Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield).

The final episode is set to have two weddings — Calvin and Tina’s (Tichina Arnolds) sons, Marty (Marcel Spears) to Courtney (Skye Townsend), and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) to Mercedes (Amber Stevens West )— as well as sad goodbyes.

Will the Johnsons move back to Michigan or stay in California with neighbors who feel like family? The last two episodes wrap up eight seasons for the families.

But The Neighborhood lives on in spinoffs. Here is everything to know about them.

Crutch — In limbo

Crutch is a Paramount+ show only. It focuses on Francois “Crutch” Crutchfield (Tracy Morgan), who was a widow who started over with his life. After losing his wife, both of his children (and grandchildren) moved back in with him due to a separation and losing a job. Crutch is Calvin’s cousin, who lives in New York. Both Cedric the Entertainer and Arnold made an appearance on the show.

Season 1 ended with a family rooftop barbecue. Jamilah’s (Adriana Mitchell) kids, Lisa and Mase, confide in their uncle, Jake (Jermaine Fowler), about their transition from Minnesota to New York, and Jake encourages them to talk to their mom about it. Despite the BBQ being a happy time, filled with family, the end of the episode sees Jamilah being served divorce papers from Andrew. So, Season 2 would have a plot to go on.

The season dropped in November, but no word has been given as to whether another one is happening. When talking to TV Insider, Morgan shared his hopes for Season 2. “Well, we all face adversity. I want to see my daughter overcome the adversity with her husband. I want to see how that turns out. I’ve never been the type of father to give advice to my daughter, but if you need me, I’m here. I need you to go through this, cause this is life. I need my son… my son is pretty much found, but his cases will be his adversity. And then my grandchildren will grow. I really want to see my daughter find the right one,” he said.

Marty & Malcolm Take Venice Beach — Canceled before being filmed

Marty and Malcolm Butler were supposed to have their own spinoff, which focused on them moving out of their parents’ house and living on their own in Venice Beach, California.

The Season 7 finale set up the spinoff with Justin Long, Kara Royster, Hunter King, and Angelique Cabral making appearances. The four actors would have been recurring in the spinoff, which was canned in April 2025.

Per Deadline, Long had been set to play a tech millionaire named Bruce, Royster would have portrayed Malcolm’s new neighbor and would-be influencer Matisse, King was to appear as Bellamy, a content creator for a cannabis boutique, and Cabral would have played Lisa, a book agent with her sights on Malcolm’s writing.

Cabral did appear in the finale season as his book agent, who unknowingly set him up with his future wife.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS, Stream on Paramount+, Series finale May 11