‘Crutch’ Season 2: Is ‘The Neighborhood’ Spinoff Returning? — Everything We Know

Is Crutch getting evicted from the neighborhood, or will he continue to live with his kids and grandkids? The Neighborhood spinoff recently dropped all episodes of Season 1, but will it return for Season 2? Here’s everything we know.

With The Neighborhood coming to an end this season, fans want more from that universe. Crutch (Tracy Morgan) is Calvin Butler (Cedric The Entertainer)’s cousin, who lives in Harlem, New York, and owns a flooring company. He appeared on an episode in Season 8, which tied into the launch of the new show.

Francois “Crutch” Crutchfield’s life was turned upside down when his grown children decided to move back in with him after his wife died. His daughter, Jamilah (Adriana Mitchell), was going through a separation from her gambling-addicted husband, so she took the kids and headed back home. Crutch’s son, Jake (Jermaine Fowler), quit his high-paying job and needed a place to stay, so he also moved back home. What was a quiet, empty nest quickly became a loud, filled home.

Will fans get to see more of the family dynamic? Read on to find out.

Has Crutch been renewed for Season 2?

Not yet. The new season dropped on Paramount+ on November 3. Check back here for updates.

When talking to TV Insider, Morgan shared his hopes for Season 2. “Well, we all face adversity. I want to see my daughter overcome the adversity with her husband. I want to see how that turns out. I’ve never been the type of father to give advice to my daughter, but if you need me, I’m here. I need you to go through this, cause this is life. I need my son… my son is pretty much found, but his cases will be his adversity. And then my grandchildren will grow. I really want to see my daughter find the right one,” he said.

How did Season 1 end?

Season 1 ended with a family rooftop barbecue. Jamilah’s kids, Lisa and Mase, confide in Jake about their transition from Minnesota to New York, and Jake encourages them to talk to their mom about it. Despite the BBQ being a happy time, filled with family, the end of the epiosde sees Jamilah being served divorce papers from Andrew.

Where can you watch Crutch?

All eight episodes of Season 1 can be watched on Paramount+.

Who stars in Crutch?

Aside from Morgan, Fowler, and Mitchell, Crutch also stars Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen) as Antoinette, Adrian Martinez (The Amateur) as Flaco, Braxton Paul (Sesame Street) as Lisa, and Finn Maloney (Suncoast) as Mase.

Crutch, Season 1, now streaming, Paramount+