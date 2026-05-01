‘The Neighborhood’ Sneak Peek: Dave Contemplates ‘Crazy’ Job Offer in Michigan (VIDEO)

With only two episodes left of The Neighborhood, stories are wrapping up, and chapters are closing. A whole new chapter might open up for the Johnson family as Dave (Max Greenfield) contemplates taking a job in Michigan.

The penultimate episode, titled “Welcome to Kalamazoo,” is set to air on Monday, May 5. The logline reads, “When Dave and Gemma seriously consider a major life change, it sends ripples through the family and strains relationships. Meanwhile, wedding chaos and unexpected revelations complicate plans for Malcolm and Marty, forcing everyone to confront what’s really ahead.”

TV Insider obtained an exclusive clip that might change the Pasadena, California, neighborhood forever. At the end of the April 27 episode, Dave’s mom offers him a job at her boyfriend, Chip’s, car dealership. The catch is it’s back home in Kalmazoo, Michigan. He tells her that he can’t take it, but when he discovers that he would be a vice president, Dave considers the move and texts the Johnson/Butler group chat by accident.

This clip shows Dave telling his wife, Gemma (Beth Behrs), about the “crazy” offer. She asked him how the interview went.

“Having a job interview with my mom’s boyfriend wasn’t awkward at all,” Dave said, walking over to sit on the couch with Gemma. “We spent the first five minutes talking about how she has the gams of a 25-year-old.”

“But, what about the job offer?” Gemma asked.

“It’s crazy,” he replied.

“Yeah. I figured,” Gemma chuckled.

“He would make me VP of Human Resources,” Dave said. “I’d get to rebuild the department from the ground up.”

“Oh, crazy in a good way,” Gemma replied. “How’s the money?”

“It’s crazy,” Dave sighed.

“Also, in a good way?” Gemma asked.

“Yes, but that doesn’t change the fact that the job is still in Michigan, which is crazy in a bad way,” Dave said. Gemma nodded with a frown. “Besides, what would you even do there?”

“I mean, I could call Melissa. She’s the principal at my old school now,” Gemma said.

“What happened to Principal Cursy?” Dave asked.

“He quit after he won The Amazing Race,” Gemma said.

Find out if Dave decides to take the offer and move back home to Michigan, and how the Butlers react to his text, in the last two episodes of The Neighborhood.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS, Stream on Paramount+, series finale May 11