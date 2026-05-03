Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized in Critical Condition

What To Know Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor, has been hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The cause of his hospitalization is unknown.

A spokesperson for Giuliani announced the hospitalization on social media on Sunday, May 3.

Rudy Giuliani has been rushed to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The former New York City mayor’s hospitalization was announced by a spokesperson, Ted Goodman, on Sunday, May 3. It’s unclear why the 81-year-old was hospitalized. Goodman also didn’t note where he was hospitalized, but Giuliani lives in Florida.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition,” Goodman tweeted on X/Twitter. “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

Giuliani was the mayor of New York City from 1994-2001. The former lawyer was disbarred in Washington, D.C. and New York in 2024 after accusations of ethics breaches while representing President Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election, when Giuliani repeatedly pursued false claims that the election was stolen. In February 2025, Giuliani fully satisfied a $148 million payment to two Georgia election workers who sued him for defamation.

Trump confirmed Giuliani’s hospitalization in a post on Truth Social that took shots at Democrats and repeated the claims that they stole elections.

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Trump posted. “What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Giuliani was hospitalized in September 2025 after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash. Giuliani said he had pulled over to help a woman in New Hampshire when the accident occurred. An ambulance was already present at the scene when he was hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital and diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae as well as cuts and bruises.