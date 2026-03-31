HGTV’s Drew Scott Opens Up About Mother-in-Law’s ‘Unexpected’ Death

What To Know Drew Scott opened up about the unexpected death of his mother-in-law, Barb.

The HGTV star shared how his family is continuing to honor Barb’s memory.

Fans and celebrities sent Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, their condolences when Scott announced Barb’s death via Instagram last month.

One month after the death of his wife Linda Phan‘s mother, Drew Scott is opening up about how his family is continuing to honor her memory.

“It’s very sad. It was very unexpected,” the Property Brothers star told People in an interview published on Monday, March 30. “Habu — all of the grandkids call her Habu. Her name’s Barb, but that was her nickname. But she was a big part of all 10 of the grandkids’ lives, and so very missed.”

Scott went on to share, “In Chinese culture, there’s a lot of celebration of life, whether it’s at the temple or whether it’s at her home. So we’ve had a lot of moments to be able to reflect on how amazing she is. We’ve spent the last month with family, and so we’ve all been together, which has been really great, including Linda’s dad.”

Scott wrapped up his comments by telling the outlet that Barb “will be missed.”

Scott and Phan met in 2010 and tied the knot in 2018. The couple became parents with the birth of their son, Parker, in 2022, followed by their daughter, Piper, in 2024.

Scott broke the news of Phan’s mother’s death via Instagram last month. “My heart is broken. We have lost one of the most beautiful, kind and selfless people this planet has ever seen,” he wrote alongside photos of Barb with their family from over the years. “Linda’s mom is truly one of a kind and was taken from us far too soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott)

He continued, “Thank you Habu for bringing so much light to our lives. Your laugh was infectious and I will always remember our late nights playing your favorite game 四色牌遊戲. I feel helpless in trying to comfort Linda and her family but know memories of all the beautiful times with Habu will live on with us forever.”

Scott concluded, “You were always there for us and all 10 grandkids. The hardest thing for me is to know we won’t have you here to see Parker and Piper grow into strong and compassionate adults like you. I love you. I miss you❤️.”

Fans and celebrities flooded the post’s comments with their condolences, including Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan Scott. “What a loving soul through and through,” he wrote. “May we always remember and feel the love she shared.”

Viola Davis wrote, “So very sorry. ❤️❤️,” while Hannah Simone commented, “Sending so much love ❤️.” Leona Lewis shared, “Our hearts are with you, so sorry to hear this, praying for Linda and the family 🤍.” Michael Bublé stated, “So sorry guys. God bless you all. Buble’s send so much love.”

HGTV’s Jasmine Roth wrote, “So sorry to hear this. Sending love to your family. ❤️❤️❤️.” Scott McGillivray added, “Such sad news. We are thinking of you guys. 💔 🙏.”

Drew shared more photos of Barb on Instagram while celebrating International Women’s Day. “Watching Piper grow up surrounded by strong women is such a joy.❤️ Happy #InternationalWomensDay!” he captioned the March 8 post, which also featured snaps of Phan, Piper, and his mother, Joanne Scott.