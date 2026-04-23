Mariska Hargitay on Christopher Meloni’s ‘SVU’ Future After ‘Organized Crime’ Cancellation

What To Know What does the cancellation of Law & Order: Organized Crime mean for Benson and Stabler’s future?

Mariska Hargitay has addressed the chances of Christopher Meloni returning to SVU.

The chances of seeing Benson and Stabler together again, and seeing Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni onscreen at the same time, have seemingly dwindled with the cancellation of the Law & Order: SVU spinoff, Organized Crime. But Hargitay isn’t ruling out guest appearances from Meloni on his former show, where they starred together for 12 seasons before he left.

“Somehow, some way, yes,” Hargitay told Extra about that happening on April 22.

She echoed that to Deadline, adding, “That is a very heartening thing for both of us, that our relationship was so iconic culturally and that Benson and Stabler still resonates is deeply meaningful to me and Chris, and I’m sure you know, are very, very close. He’s a very in-demand actor, so we’ll see if the schedule is lined up. I love Chris, and I love acting with Chris, so I’m always open to working with him and getting Benson and Stabler together. They’re happiest when they’re together.”

There are, of course, some fans who would love to see the two get together, but the slow burn, if it is going to lead somewhere, is now going on 27 seasons and every time they seem to take a step towards something, one or both of them pulls back. We’ll have to wait and see if Organized Crime‘s cancellation has any effect on that. Future appearances from Meloni on SVU will depend on his schedule and the stories being told on there; the series has been renewed for its 28th season, so it will be back.

News that Meloni’s spinoff won’t be returning for Season 6 officially came on April 16, nearly one year after the previous finale began streaming on Peacock (the series moved to the streaming service from NBC for what ended up being its last run of episodes). Hargitay shared with Extra that she got emotional when the cancellation was announced.

“I saw it and burst out in tears because it has — just like he said, and he was so beautiful and open — been a great ride, and it has been so beautiful and intimate and such a huge part of his life and was life-changing for him,” she explained. “It kind of took me by surprise because I knew and Chris is working and in demand and such a magnificent actor, but it’s in a way, closing a chapter, so when that happens, one needs to take inventory, and it’s a real marker in your life.”

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Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC