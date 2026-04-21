What To Know High Potential Season 2 introduced fans to Willa Quinn, but they have strong opinions on the character key to uncovering Roman’s disappearance.

See what viewers are saying about the character as they let their opinions be known.

High Potential Season 2 may be over, but the fans are hungrier than ever for Season 3, which is expected to return sometime this fall. As we look ahead to the future, though, some viewers are not as enthusiastic about certain character returns, such as Willa Quinn (played by guest star Jennifer Jason Leigh).

Introduced as a political fixer, Willa Quinn was implicated for having a direct role in Roman’s disappearance, leading Soto (Judy Reyes) and Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) to dig deeper into her history. But in the Season 2 finale, Morgan’s confrontation with Willa led to a road rage incident and Morgan threatening the woman after she name-dropped her children.

With Captain Wagner (Steve Howey) having been stabbed in a park during what was intended to be a meet-up to learn more about Roman, we can’t help but wonder what Willa’s role in it might be. Fans have let their opinions be heard on Reddit, sounding off on why they don’t like Willa as a character.

One viewer prompted on the forum, “I CAN NOT take that character seriously. She’s supposed to be some all-powerful, high and mighty queen, and every time she’s on screen, she’s just laughable. I don’t find the character believable AT ALL.”

“SAME! She’s written (or acting?) like a cartoon character, and it’s making the entire storyline cheap and unbelievable,” another fan commented. “I was quite interested in the Roman part of Morgan’s life and wanting this plot to develop more so we find out what happens and she can get real closure and healing. I am officially over it now; nothing about it is logical, fleshed out in a way that is interesting or plausible, and Willa’s lines and/or delivery are just downright painful.”

“I don’t know the actress that well, but I do feel like the writing for the character is weak,” another viewer noted. “If she’s so powerful, write to it. Don’t just make her seem remotely pleasant in character interactions and then just have her do diabolical shit off-screen. Show her being diabolical WITH the other characters.”

“Exactly. Her character is a perfect example of when it SHOULD be ‘show, don’t tell’ and instead they’re doing the exact opposite,” another concurred.

But what do you think, should there be more of Willa in Season 3 as the Roman storyline continues to unfold, or should the show move beyond her role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section and stay tuned for details on High Potential Season 3 as they’re unveiled in the months ahead.

High Potential, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, ABC