What To Know Kimberly Williams-Paisley previews the 9-1-1: Nashville Season 1 finale and where it leaves Cammie.

Williams-Paisley also discusses Cammie’s potential new relationship.

Well, it sounds like 9-1-1: Nashville is going to leave off its first season exactly how you’d expect a series in this franchise to do so.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who plays dispatcher Cammie Raleigh on the 9-1-1 spinoff, previously told TV Insider that her character will be right in the middle of the finale’s main events. And so when we caught up with her again recently, ahead of the April 30 return, we had to try to get more details about that as well as this potential new romance of hers with Agent Turner (Coby Bell).

Cammie’s in a new relationship…

Kimberly Williams-Paisley: Maybe. She’s maybe finding some love, which she deserves because she’s had a really rough few years.

At this point, though, what does she want in a relationship?

Cammie is still recovering from the loss of her husband a few years ago, but I think she’s ready to start just kind of flirting, going on a few dates. I don’t think she’s going to jump in too quickly. And I actually love that, that she’s taking her time because I think that that’s necessary after what she’s been through.

And so it seems like Turner’s the perfect guy for that because he understands that completely.

Yes. Yes. He is cool. And I think that they relate in that they both have been through heartbreak, but they’re also really respecting each other for their work ethic. I think they both are very good at what they do, and that’s appealing.

What is it about Turner specifically besides those things they have in common that she thinks, “You know what? Let me give him a chance.”?

He hasn’t pushed too hard. When she said no to the grief group, he said, “OK, that’s great.” They took their time and I think that’s what appeals to Cammie. And also that it surprised her when he said that he had lost his wife, and so she realized that they have that in common. And also, I think he’s just really sexy. [Laughs]

Although they did not get off to the best start.

Well, they didn’t. It was trauma bonding.

Which member of her family is she most worried about meeting Turner or getting involved in that part of her life?

Cammie has two daughters, and that will probably be a big hurdle, just seeing how her daughters feel about her dating and introducing someone new because they obviously were very close with their dad, and so that’ll probably be a pretty big hurdle. I do think Agent Turner would fit in with the whole Raleigh family and the manor, but we’ll see.

And he gets to know all the complicated dynamics — “OK, so this is how this person related to this person.”

He doesn’t seem like he is into drama, so I don’t think he would get too invested in all of it, but you never know.

So he can never cross paths with Dixie (LeAnn Rimes).

I know, right? I think we should all avoid Dixie. Although I do think that Cammie Raleigh is a secret Dixie Bennings fan.

Well, I was going to bring up because as we see in a preview, Cammie is the one telling Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) about Dixie’s diss track that’s coming out.

Yes! Yeah. So Cammie’s really involved in the music world. She was a music producer and I think she sees Dixie’s talent, but she may not be telling Blythe about that.

So is part of it like, “I have to tell her about this track,” but also, “You know what? The music’s not bad.”

Yeah, right? She can’t say that out loud.

What can you say about that storyline and that track itself? What are we going to be hearing?

It’s juicy. It is juicy, and I feel bad for Blythe. But I love doing scenes with Jessica Capshaw, and the Cammie and Blythe scenes are some of my favorite ones. So there’s some good ones coming up where Cammie has to sort of talk Blythe off a ledge and help her through that.

And that’s not going to be easy when it comes to Dixie at all because those two, when they go head to head…

Yeah. And you’re not going to see it coming. There’s more to come on that rivalry this season.

What else is coming up for Cammie in the last episodes of the season?

She’s in the middle of all this chaos, and she is strong and steady and trying to save as many people as she can, behind the scenes in the personal life, trying to help people through, but then also in the calls and the emergencies.

Is it just in the call center when it comes to the emergencies or are we going to see her out in the city also dealing with things?

Right now, it’s just in the call center.

Because you previously said that the season ends on a big cliffhanger with Cammie right in the middle of it. What else can you tease?

That’s all I can say about it is she’s right in the middle of it, but yeah, it’s pretty good.

Can you say who she’s sharing scenes with when it comes to that?

She’s sharing scenes with everybody and with the 113, with Blythe, so she’s just kind of got her hands in all of it.

What can you tease about how the finale leaves Cammie to set up Season 2 for her?

Well, she’s the last one on camera, I believe, unless they change the edit.

Can you describe what’s going on with a word or two?

Chaos!

9-1-1: Nashville, Returns, Thursday, April 30, 9/8c, ABC