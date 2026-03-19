‘9-1-1: Nashville’ First Look: Kristin Cavallari & Anna Akana to Guest Star (PHOTO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Anna Akana and Kristin Cavallari — '9-1-1: Nashville'
Exclusive
Disney/Jake Giles Netter

What To Know

  • Kristin Cavallari and Anna Akana will guest star in the March 26 episode of 9-1-1: Nashville.
  • Check out an exclusive first-look photo, plus get details on what else to expect form this episode.

9-1-1: Nashville is getting a celebrity visit in the Thursday, March 26, episode.

TV Insider can exclusively unveil a first-look photo of actress and television personality Kristin Cavallari, playing herself, and comedian Anna Akana, as Elena, a cool and confident make-up influencer, in the episode titled “Bad Girls.” Check it out above to see the calm before the storm, considering what else we know about the episode.

This next episode will also see, the logline teases, “Dixie [LeAnn Rimes] and Blue [Hunter McVey] feud over family loyalty, then Ryan [Michael Provost] suspects Sam [MacKenzie Porter] is hiding a major secret but fears confronting her. Meanwhile, a face mask mishap hits an influencer’s model as the 113 tackles a disturbing house fire.” That last bit is clearly about guest stars Cavallari and Akana.

Blue hasn’t been having the easiest of times when it comes to getting to know his father’s (Chris O’Donnell‘s Don) side of the family after just meeting him in the series premiere. His mom, Dixie, doesn’t exactly like seeing that, especially considering the clashes between her and Don’s wife Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) because of their messy history.

'9-1-1: Nashville' Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date, More Details
Related

'9-1-1: Nashville' Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date, More Details

LeAnn Rimes told us how hard it is for Dixie to see that happening, bringing up the “pain points” for her character.

“I think seeing her son get swept up in this other life where he’s gone from having really nothing with her and then now having everything given to him, I think that’s hard for her to watch, although she really wants him to know his dad and have that love, and she also wants that door open to continue to manipulate,” she laughed. “So I think there’s so many layers to that, but I think it’s hard for her. I think it’s hard for her to watch. And at the same time, she wants him to know his dad.”

Blue is torn between his parents, McVey told us after the 9-1-1 crossover. “It’s a difficult thing to navigate for Blue because his mom is the only person who’s been there for him his entire life and can back him into a corner sometimes and make him feel a little bit bad for choosing himself, for choosing the Harts over her in certain situations. So, I think as time goes on and the season goes on, you’ll see Blue get a little bit more comfortable in his own skin and addressing some of those things with Dixie,” he shared. “That doesn’t always turn out the best for him and leads to even greater chaos and disaster a lot of times, so it’s a tricky relationship.” It sounds like that’s going to be what we see in this upcoming episode.

What are you hoping to see in “Bad Girls”? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1: Nashville, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

9-1-1: Nashville key art
Chris O'Donnell

Chris O'Donnell

Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore

Hunter McVey

Jessica Capshaw

Jessica Capshaw

Juani Feliz

Juani Feliz

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes

Michael Provost

Michael Provost

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Series

2025–

TV14

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More 9-1-1: Nashville ›

9-1-1: Nashville

Anna Akana

Kristin Cavallari




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 3
1
Will ‘Chicago P.D.’ Return for Season 14?
John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 16
2
‘FBI’ Star Says the Team’s ‘Very Worried’ About Maggie After Sister’s Death
Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison, and Stephen Amell - 'Baywatch'
3
Fans React to First ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Photos
Nancy Guthrie
4
Ex-FBI Agent Analyzes Nancy Guthrie Suspect’s Tattoo & Possible Mexican Gang Links
Savannah Guthrie and Mom Nancy
5
Was Empty House Near Nancy Guthrie’s a Hideout for Kidnappers?