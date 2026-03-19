‘9-1-1: Nashville’ First Look: Kristin Cavallari & Anna Akana to Guest Star (PHOTO)

What To Know Kristin Cavallari and Anna Akana will guest star in the March 26 episode of 9-1-1: Nashville.

Check out an exclusive first-look photo, plus get details on what else to expect form this episode.

9-1-1: Nashville is getting a celebrity visit in the Thursday, March 26, episode.

TV Insider can exclusively unveil a first-look photo of actress and television personality Kristin Cavallari, playing herself, and comedian Anna Akana, as Elena, a cool and confident make-up influencer, in the episode titled “Bad Girls.” Check it out above to see the calm before the storm, considering what else we know about the episode.

This next episode will also see, the logline teases, “Dixie [LeAnn Rimes] and Blue [Hunter McVey] feud over family loyalty, then Ryan [Michael Provost] suspects Sam [MacKenzie Porter] is hiding a major secret but fears confronting her. Meanwhile, a face mask mishap hits an influencer’s model as the 113 tackles a disturbing house fire.” That last bit is clearly about guest stars Cavallari and Akana.

Blue hasn’t been having the easiest of times when it comes to getting to know his father’s (Chris O’Donnell‘s Don) side of the family after just meeting him in the series premiere. His mom, Dixie, doesn’t exactly like seeing that, especially considering the clashes between her and Don’s wife Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) because of their messy history.

LeAnn Rimes told us how hard it is for Dixie to see that happening, bringing up the “pain points” for her character.

“I think seeing her son get swept up in this other life where he’s gone from having really nothing with her and then now having everything given to him, I think that’s hard for her to watch, although she really wants him to know his dad and have that love, and she also wants that door open to continue to manipulate,” she laughed. “So I think there’s so many layers to that, but I think it’s hard for her. I think it’s hard for her to watch. And at the same time, she wants him to know his dad.”

Blue is torn between his parents, McVey told us after the 9-1-1 crossover. “It’s a difficult thing to navigate for Blue because his mom is the only person who’s been there for him his entire life and can back him into a corner sometimes and make him feel a little bit bad for choosing himself, for choosing the Harts over her in certain situations. So, I think as time goes on and the season goes on, you’ll see Blue get a little bit more comfortable in his own skin and addressing some of those things with Dixie,” he shared. “That doesn’t always turn out the best for him and leads to even greater chaos and disaster a lot of times, so it’s a tricky relationship.” It sounds like that’s going to be what we see in this upcoming episode.

What are you hoping to see in “Bad Girls”? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1: Nashville, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC