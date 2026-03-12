‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Sneak Peek: Don Catches Blue & Taylor Kissing (VIDEO)

It looks like things are going well for Blue (Hunter McVey) and Taylor (Hailey Kilgore) on 9-1-1: Nashville, but in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, March 12, episode, the worst person catches them having a little fun before their shift.

As the clip begins, Taylor parks her car outside the 113, and Blue thanks her for giving him a ride, acknowledging, “I know it’s a pain in the butt driving out to my side of town in rush hour.” She assures him it’s no problem, and when he says he’s almost saved up enough to get himself a new car so she won’t have to continue to give him a ride too much longer, she says she likes the company.

Blue’s ready to get a start on their day, but she points out they’re 20 minutes early, so why don’t they “jump on something else.” Blue’s worried someone might see them kissing … which someone does: his father and their captain, Don (Chris O’Donnell).

“Hey, Cap, how you doing?” Taylor asks. Watch the full sneak peek above to see Don’s reaction.

Hunter McVey called it an “interesting dynamic, for sure,” that it’s about telling their captain and his father.

“I think Blue is incredibly excited on where things are going with Taylor and where I think they can both feel that maybe it’s time to get it out in the open, get it out in the air and address it publicly,” he told TV Insider while discussing the 9-1-1 crossover. “I don’t think they both can hide it for much longer. So, I think if they want to continue the relationship, they’re going to have to come to terms with, ‘Hey, this is a tricky work relationship balance. We need to put the right precautions in place in order to do it correctly.'” Well, they didn’t really get that chance, given our clip.

In “Small Potatoes,” ABC teases, “After saving a father and daughter from a cliffside crash, Taylor lands an invite to record with a Nashville idol, which leads her to consider how far she’ll go for fame. Meanwhile, Blue and Taylor go public with their relationship.”

9-1-1: Nashville, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC