Get ready for more wild calls and music: 9-1-1: Nashville is coming back for more.

The 9-1-1 spinoff was renewed for its second season on Thursday, March 5, just hours before the crossover with the original. And that means that chances are we’ll see more of that crossover action going forward.

Read on for everything we know so far about 9-1-1: Nashville‘s future, from the cast to a premiere date and more.

Is 9-1-1: Nashville renewed for Season 2?

Yes! ABC announced the goodness on March 5, the day that the 12th episode of Season 1 — and the crossover with the original series — aired.

The 9-1-1 franchise is doing well for ABC. Both series rank in the Top 10 dramas among Adults 18-49 in multiplatform viewing over seven days, and 9-1-1: Nashville stands as TV’s No. 1 new drama in the demo.

When will 9-1-1: Nashville Season 2 premiere?

Given how well 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville have been doing airing back-to-back for ABC, we expect that to remain the case, with the latter continuing on Thursdays at 9/8c. And chances are they’ll both remain fall shows, setting a premiere for late September or early October 2026.

What’s 9-1-1: Nashville about?

This is the third series in the franchise, after the original and 9-1-1: Lone Star (which aired for five seasons). The official description for 9-1-1: Nashville describes it as “a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.”

Who’s in the 9-1-1: Nashville cast?

9-1-1: Nashville stars Chris O’Donnell (as Don Hart), Jessica Capshaw (as Blythe Hart), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (as Cammie Raleigh), LeAnn Rimes (as Dixie Bennings), Hailey Kilgore (as Taylor Thompson), Michael Provost (as Ryan Hart), Juani Feliz (as Roxie Alba), and Hunter McVey (as Blue Bennings). We’ll have to wait to see if everyone returns for the second season.

What’s the status of 9-1-1?

The original series was renewed for its 10th season on the same day Nashville got its pickup.

