Nancy Guthrie Investigation: FBI Confirms Major DNA Update

The FBI confirmed it is analyzing a hair sample that could contain DNA linked to Nancy Guthrie‘s abductor. The hair sample was recovered from Guthrie’s home in February and has been sent from a private Florida lab to the FBI for further analysis.

“There is no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case. The FBI requested this material over two months ago,” an FBI official confirmed. “The Pima County Sheriff’s Office sent it to a private lab in Florida. Eleven weeks later, that lab has now transferred an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for testing. We remain fully committed to this investigation.” NewsNation was first to report on the DNA update.

Per ABC News sources, the FBI is using “new technology to conduct advanced analysis” on the hair sample, which could lead to a major breakthrough in the case. More than two months after Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, there have been no suspects named in her disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously confirmed that various labs around the country are working on the DNA evidence recovered from Guthrie’s home. The samples recovered came from more than one person and had to be untangled before undergoing further analysis.

Amid the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance, officials released footage of a masked suspect seen on the victim’s doorbell camera the night she went missing. The individual, who has not been identified, tampered with the camera and disabled it. Media outlets have also received various ransom notes, but officials have never confirmed whether any of them were legitimate.

As the search continues, Savannah Guthrie has returned to work on the Today show after taking two months off. “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony,” she said in an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb in March. “We are in agony. It is unbearable.”