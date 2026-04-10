Nancy Guthrie Update: DNA Breakthrough Could Solve Case

What To Know Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than two months after being kidnapped from her Arizona home on January 31.

DNA expert CeCe Moore explains why she believes officials should return to Guthrie’s home to collect new DNA samples.

Moore says she thinks the availability of new DNA deconvolution technology is being fast-tracked to help in the case.

More than two months after Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance, officials still have no suspects in the puzzling case. But DNA expert CeCe Moore suggests that progress could be made if authorities return to Nancy’s home to retrieve more DNA samples.

Prior samples taken from Nancy’s home were “mixed” and contained genetic material from more than one person, which Moore says is common. “I think there are a lot of efforts to be able to improve our ability (to deconvolute DNA samples) because we run into that so often with sexual assaults, or as the technology becomes more sensitive with transfer DNA, the ability to detect the tiniest amount of DNA that someone leaves behind really increases the likelihood you’re going to get a mixture, right? Like on a doorknob, for instance,” she explains on Brian Entin Investigates.

Moore points out that companies working with law enforcement to create DNA profiles are “using whole genome sequencing and right now there’s really no good techniques to deconvolute on those.”

However, she’s hopeful that officials will “get another chance” at “finding a good source of DNA” in Nancy’s Arizona home, and is certain that the person who kidnapped her must have left their DNA somewhere inside the residence.

Based on what Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has shared about the DNA investigation, Moore theorizes that “companies or a company was planning to release a new mixture deconvolution software” at some point in the near future, but “that has been moved up to right now” due to the high-profile nature of Guthrie’s case.

“I suspect there are a number of people that are working as fast as they can, trying to figure out a way to work with these more complex mixtures,” she reveals. “Nancy’s case is certainly the one that’s making this a top priority, but it’s something we really need in the field anyway.”

If a solid DNA sample is still not found at Guthrie’s home, Moore says she’s hopeful that a second crime scene is discovered where another search for DNA can be performed. “The really sad part is if they find her body, if she’s deceased, that gives them another opportunity,” she admits. “So I don’t think it’s the end.”

She concludes, “If a second crime scene isn’t found soon or Nancy isn’t found soon, then the next best thing would be to return to that known crime scene [at her home] to see if they can find DNA. Because if [the perpetrator] was there for 40 or 42 minutes, which I’ve heard is a theory, then it’s almost impossible not to leave your DNA behind.”