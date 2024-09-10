The first contemporary TV adaptation of Georges Simenon’s beloved Jules Maigret detective novels is coming to PBS Masterpiece. The network announced its new series Maigret, along with the official list of stars, on Tuesday, September 10. The Jules Maigret series is the second best-selling detective series ever, behind only Sherlock Holmes.

Based on the beloved books about the streetwise Parisian Chief Inspector Jules Maigret, Maigret will star Belgravia‘s Benjamin Wainwright in the titular role with Stefanie Martini as Jules’ wife, Madame Louise Maigret (above). Read on for all the details on the new detective series, including additional stars.

What is PBS’ Maigret about?

Patrick Harbinson (Homeland, 24, The Tower) serves as lead writer and executive producer on behalf of Windhover Films and will direct the first two episodes of the series. Colin Callender and David Stern executive produce for Playground, the Golden Globe and BAFTA award winning

production company behind upcoming series Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light for BBC/Masterpiece and Sky dramedy Small Town, Big Story.

Chief Inspector Jules Maigret, the invention of former crime reporter turned prolific author Georges Simenon, inhabits a vividly realized Paris not often seen on camera that takes us from the glitzy upper-class world of luxury hotels and mansions to local bourgeois bistros and bars and the underground haunts of the professionally criminal.

Harbinson’s adaptation reframes Maigret as an unconventional young detective with something to prove, a rising star in the Police Judiciaire, relentless in his investigations, with an uncanny ability to get under the skin of the criminals he is chasing and a matchless knowledge of Paris and its inhabitants. Faithfully and lovingly married to Madame Maigret, Maigret heads the elite police unit known as La Crim, responsible for investigating all serious crime in and around Paris.

“‘To understand and not to judge’: Maigret strives above all to unravel our motivations,” PBS’ announcement reads. “He is good at this not because he is a genius, or has special methods, but because he listens — he doesn’t solve crimes so much as he solves people.”

Which Jules Maigret books is PBS’ Maigret based on?

Playground has licensed the English speaking rights to the entirety of the series, consisting of 75 novels and 28 short stories, so the show can pull from that entire library of literary goodness.

Who is in the PBS Maigret cast?

Joining Wainwright and Martini are Blake Harrison, Reda Elazouar, Kerrie Hayes, Shaniqua Okwok, and Rob Kazinsky, who make up the “Les Maigrets,” Maigret’s loyal team of detectives, with Nathalie Armin set to play Prosecutor Mathilde Kernavel.

When does PBS’ Maigret come out?

A premiere date will be announced at a later time. There will be six episodes in Season 1. Faye Gilbert directs Episodes 3 and 4, and David Evans directs Episodes 5 and 6.

Is there a trailer for PBS’ Maigret?

While they are currently in production, there aren’t any trailers or photos yet to be seen from the series. But stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest developments.

Are there other Jules Maigret TV shows and movies? Who has played Maigret?

This character has been adapted several times before. Gérard Depardieu played the detective in a 2022 movie. Rowan Atkinson took on the role in a 2016 series that only got two seasons. The late Michael Gambon, Rupert Davies, and Bruno Cremer have also played the character.

Maigret, Series Premiere, TBA, PBS