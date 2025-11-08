Rock Stars Become Hall-of-Famers, ‘Maigret’ and ‘Gold’ Finales, Baking Empires, Christmas in the Sky and by River

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Special 8/7c

SATURDAY: Rock royalty gathers to blow the roof off of L.A.’s Peacock Theatre, celebrating the induction of a new class of legendary musicians. Honorees include, in the performer category, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, Bad Company, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes, with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon singled out for Musical Influence. Guests who’ll be presenting and/or performing include Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Chappell Roan, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, Avril Lavigne, Iggy Pop, Flea, Bryan Adams, Donald Glover, Mick Fleetwood, Nancy Wilson, and many more. Highlights from the ceremony will air January 1 on ABC in a prime-time special.

Csaba Aknay / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

Maigret

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: The Season 1 finale of the contemporary crime drama inspired by Georges Simenon’s classic procedurals takes a dark turn when a tragedy in Maigret’s (Benjamin Wainwright) childhood hometown of Saint-Fiacre sends him back to investigate the corrupt forces that brought ruination to his friend, the Countess Sophie (Rachel Shelley). Followed by the Season 1 finale of the heist caper The Gold (10/9c), where the law is catching up to Noye (Slow Horses‘ Jack Lowden) and others involved in the gold theft. A second season is forthcoming.

Food Network

Sweet Empire

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Can our sweet tooth handle yet another baking competition? This time of year, the answer is probably yes. The twist in Sweet Empire is that while the 14 skilled bakers arrive as individuals, it’s going to take a team effort to survive. And the winning strategy involves getting and staying on the strongest team. The series opens with host Wells Adams introducing the bakers to the Yuletide Lodge, where they compete to lead their own “Sweet Empire.” The first step: creating a showpiece that illustrates how they celebrate Christmas at home, after which judges Yolanda Gampp and Jacques Torres anoint the six top talents to become empire leaders, picking their teams of two in schoolyard fashion.

Hallmark Media

Christmas Above the Clouds

Movie Premiere 8/7c

The Yule Log: Hallmark Channel takes to the skies and an iconic European river as backdrops for this weekend’s Christmas movies. In Christmas Above the Clouds (Saturday, 8/7c), When Calls the Heart‘s Erin Krakow stars as a workaholic CEO who tries to escape the holiday by taking the long flight to Australia, where, in the tradition of Scrooge, she’s haunted by her past, present, and future life choices. In A Keller Christmas Vacation (Sunday, 8/7c), inspired by star and executive producer Jonathan Bennett‘s own family getaways, a Danube River cruise through European Christmas markets awaits three siblings — Dylan (Bennett), older brother Cal (Brandon Routh), and sister Emory (The Middle‘s Eden Sher) — who’ve grown apart.

More yuletide drama: On Great American Family, A Very Curious Christmas (Saturday, 8/7c) stars Brittany Bristow as a reporter doggedly seeking the culprit responsible for Christmas displays going missing all over town. Ash Tsai stars in GAF’s Christmas of Giving (Sunday, 8/7c) as a non-profit director hoping for a Christmas miracle. On UPtv: A Soldier for Christmas (Saturday, 7/6c) stars Renay Rayes as a military widow who finds new love; and in A Royal Christmas Manor (Sunday, 7/6c), Kirk Barker stars as Prince Alexander of Fredonia, who goes incognito to a cozy inn to experience an all-American Christmas, where he meets and falls for Katie (Brianna Cohen), who runs the inn.

Lifetime

Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Looking for something a little less, well, tinselly? This romance under the Terry McMillan banner tells the story of renegade rapper Charlie Jones (Claws‘ Karrueche Tran), whose court-ordered community service connects her to a charismatic pastor (Mark J.P. Hood) who risks his own career by following his heart.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: