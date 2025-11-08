Rock Stars Become Hall-of-Famers, ‘Maigret’ and ‘Gold’ Finales, Baking Empires, Christmas in the Sky and by River
Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Outkast, and The White Stripes are among this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees in a ceremony livestreamed on Disney+. PBS crime dramas Maigret and The Gold reach their season finales. Food Network finds a new twist on a holiday baking show in Sweet Empire: Winter Wars. Hallmark goes Above the Clouds and on the Danube River in new Christmas movies.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
SATURDAY: Rock royalty gathers to blow the roof off of L.A.’s Peacock Theatre, celebrating the induction of a new class of legendary musicians. Honorees include, in the performer category, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, Bad Company, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes, with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon singled out for Musical Influence. Guests who’ll be presenting and/or performing include Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Chappell Roan, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, Avril Lavigne, Iggy Pop, Flea, Bryan Adams, Donald Glover, Mick Fleetwood, Nancy Wilson, and many more. Highlights from the ceremony will air January 1 on ABC in a prime-time special.
Maigret
SUNDAY: The Season 1 finale of the contemporary crime drama inspired by Georges Simenon’s classic procedurals takes a dark turn when a tragedy in Maigret’s (Benjamin Wainwright) childhood hometown of Saint-Fiacre sends him back to investigate the corrupt forces that brought ruination to his friend, the Countess Sophie (Rachel Shelley). Followed by the Season 1 finale of the heist caper The Gold (10/9c), where the law is catching up to Noye (Slow Horses‘ Jack Lowden) and others involved in the gold theft. A second season is forthcoming.
Sweet Empire
SUNDAY: Can our sweet tooth handle yet another baking competition? This time of year, the answer is probably yes. The twist in Sweet Empire is that while the 14 skilled bakers arrive as individuals, it’s going to take a team effort to survive. And the winning strategy involves getting and staying on the strongest team. The series opens with host Wells Adams introducing the bakers to the Yuletide Lodge, where they compete to lead their own “Sweet Empire.” The first step: creating a showpiece that illustrates how they celebrate Christmas at home, after which judges Yolanda Gampp and Jacques Torres anoint the six top talents to become empire leaders, picking their teams of two in schoolyard fashion.
Christmas Above the Clouds
The Yule Log: Hallmark Channel takes to the skies and an iconic European river as backdrops for this weekend’s Christmas movies. In Christmas Above the Clouds (Saturday, 8/7c), When Calls the Heart‘s Erin Krakow stars as a workaholic CEO who tries to escape the holiday by taking the long flight to Australia, where, in the tradition of Scrooge, she’s haunted by her past, present, and future life choices. In A Keller Christmas Vacation (Sunday, 8/7c), inspired by star and executive producer Jonathan Bennett‘s own family getaways, a Danube River cruise through European Christmas markets awaits three siblings — Dylan (Bennett), older brother Cal (Brandon Routh), and sister Emory (The Middle‘s Eden Sher) — who’ve grown apart.
More yuletide drama: On Great American Family, A Very Curious Christmas (Saturday, 8/7c) stars Brittany Bristow as a reporter doggedly seeking the culprit responsible for Christmas displays going missing all over town. Ash Tsai stars in GAF’s Christmas of Giving (Sunday, 8/7c) as a non-profit director hoping for a Christmas miracle. On UPtv: A Soldier for Christmas (Saturday, 7/6c) stars Renay Rayes as a military widow who finds new love; and in A Royal Christmas Manor (Sunday, 7/6c), Kirk Barker stars as Prince Alexander of Fredonia, who goes incognito to a cozy inn to experience an all-American Christmas, where he meets and falls for Katie (Brianna Cohen), who runs the inn.
Terry McMillan Presents: Preach, Pray, Love
SATURDAY: Looking for something a little less, well, tinselly? This romance under the Terry McMillan banner tells the story of renegade rapper Charlie Jones (Claws‘ Karrueche Tran), whose court-ordered community service connects her to a charismatic pastor (Mark J.P. Hood) who risks his own career by following his heart.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c, CBS): Natalie Morales reports on the investigation into the murder of a doctor, his wife, and young daughter that rocked the community of Santa Barbara, California.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30 pm/ET, NBC): Comedian Nikki Glaser makes her hosting debut, with sombr the first-time musical guest.
- Tracker (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): Colter (Justin Hartley) gets a taste of the Wild West when he looks for a man who went missing in a lawless Arizona desert town.
- Killer Grannies (8/7c, Oxygen): Today’s reigning golden girl at 96, June Squibb, hosts a true-crime series revisiting cases in which family matriarchs did the deadly deed.
- Sunday Night Football (Sunday, 8:15 pm/ET, NBC): The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the prime-time NFL matchup.
- It: Welcome to Derry (Sunday, 9/8c, HBO): Flashbacks to 1908 reveal the menace lurking in the woods around Derry, while in 1962, the kids decide to perform a ceremony in the town cemetery. At night. Because they’re not already scared enough?
- Talamasca: The Secret Order (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): Justin Kirk playfully reprises his role of enigmatic Talamasca agent Raglan James, who meets Guy (Nicholas Denton) when the new recruit is sent on a recon mission by Jasper (William Fichtner) into a hotel run by vampires. Things get bloody.
- Robin Hood (Sunday, 9/8c, MGM+): Now a fugitive, Rob (Jack Patten) has a fateful and not very friendly encounter with Little John (Marcus Fraser), while Marian (Lauren McQueen) meets Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine (Connie Nielsen) upon joining the royal court in Westminster.
- I Love LA (Sunday 10:30/9:30c, HBO): Maia’s (Rachel Sennott) joy at landing her best friend Tallulah (Odessa A’zion) as a client is short-lived after Tallulah gets in a public feud with a fellow influencer over a Balenciaga bag.
- Tulsa King (Sunday, streaming on Paramount+): Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) races to stop his nemesis Dunmire’s (Robert Patrick) latest dastardly plan.
- Mayor of Kingstown (Sunday, streaming on Paramount+): While Mike (Jeremy Renner) looks for help to stop the cartel threat, he and Ian (Hugh Dillon) discover a coverup.