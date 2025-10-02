Masterpiece‘s new crime drama Maigret brings Parisian police inspector Jules Maigret into the 21st century — and he’s younger and hotter than he’s ever been. But the core of the character hasn’t changed, according to Benjamin Wainwright (Belgravia: The Next Chapter), the latest actor to portray novelist Georges Simenon’s 1931 creation, who tries to understand, not judge, people.

“He goes against the grain of modern detectives who are incredibly fast-thinking and fast-moving,” says the British actor, noting that food and drink usually aid the newly promoted chief inspector. “He takes his time to think and feel his way into a case, and if a Calvados or a croissant helps, that’s what he goes to.”

Modern technology also assists Maigret (pronounced “May-gray”) and his four loyal colleagues: Janiver (Shaniqua Okwok), Lucas (Kerrie Hayes), Lapointe (Reda Elazouar), and Torrence (Blake Harrison). Together they solve the slayings of a burglar, a billionaire and a student in three two-part mysteries that delve into Maigret’s past as well. Budapest stands in for Paris most of the time, since the 2024 Summer Olympics made filming in the City of Light for an extended period too challenging.

Maigret also butts heads with jealous detective Cavre (Rob Kazinsky) and annoys prosecutor Kernavel (Nathalie Armin). But unlike TV’s many loner investigators, he’s married to, and hoping to start a family with, Louise (Stefanie Martini), a psychiatric nurse. “It’s very touching that he’s got this sanctuary, rather than home being another place of stress,” Wainwright says. “He goes home, closes the door and they have a lovely meal.”

Besides being considerably younger than previous Maigrets, Wainwright’s also wears a different coat and doesn’t smoke. Instead, he carries around his late father’s pipe. “It becomes this kind of totem for his father,” the actor explains. “It helps him think and it settles him.”

And the detective’s trench coat is now a rumpled woolen one that Wainwright selected from a rack of options, prompting discussion that Maigret should wear something more fashionable. It may not have been the best choice for a summer shoot but, Wainwright says, “Other than that, I’m very pleased with it.”

As for comparisons to other actors who’ve played Maigret — such as Gérard Depardieu, Rowan Atkinson and Michael Gambon — Wainwright is bracing himself, and hoping audiences won’t find his interpretation a case of déjà vu. “There’s so much to discover in the character,” he says. “There’s got to be something in there that is uniquely mine.”

Maigret premieres Sunday, October 5 at 9/8c on Masterpiece Mystery! on PBS. It will also be available to stream via PBS and PBS MASTERPIECE on Prime Video. Watch an exclusive sneak peek above, courtesy of Masterpiece.

Maigret, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 5, 9/8c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)