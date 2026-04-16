‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Details Getting on Show & How It Was the ‘Perfect Time’

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Heather Vianna on April 15, 2026
Wheel of Fortune/Instagram/Heather Viana
Wheel of Fortune sweatshirt

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Sweatshirt

$34.99
Buy Now

Despite not winning Wheel of Fortune, Heather Vianna said it was the perfect time for her to be on the game show. The contestant opened up about how she got on the show as well as filming the episode.

Viana, from Rockland, Massachusetts, went home with $3,800 on April 15. She played against returning champion Heidi Edwards and Terry Smith, who won the game.

The research coordinator for Harvard Medical School told the Taunton Daily Gazette that being on Wheel of Fortune was a “once in a lifetime opportunity.” “It was amazing,” she said.

Although Viana is busy with work and running a community garden share program called the Mantis Project, where gardeners can leave, obtain, and trade garden supplies, plantings, and cuttings for free, she applied to be on the game show in the past, and never gave up hope of being on it.

Her first application was sent in three years ago. Every year since, Viana got a call from a rep for the show, asking if she was still interested, which she said that she was. Viana finally got the call to be on Wheel this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heather Viana (@vianerbananer)

She was given three weeks’ notice to fly out to California, where she taped her episode on February 19, which was the fourth episode of the day. The contestant had a 6:30am call time, so it was a long day.

'Wheel of Fortune': Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Crack Up Fans With Mimicry Skills
Related

'Wheel of Fortune': Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Crack Up Fans With Mimicry Skills

The timing worked out well for her as her sister lives in San Diego, California. So, she took a week off, visited her sister, and then flew to Los Angeles to film her episode. Viana revealed that Wheel doesn’t pay for contestants’ flights or hotels, but when she showed up, she was given $1,000, so in a way, she was reimbursed.

To prepare for the show, Viana watched a lot of old episodes. She told the outlet that she was “always a fan,” but stopped watching religiously in her teen years. However, when she met her husband of 17 years, he rekindled her love for the show, and they watch it together every night. They also share a daughter and two dogs together.

“It’s much easier playing from my couch,” she joked.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Talks Ken Jennings Future After Host Addresses Exiting Show
Asher Grodman and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5
2
‘Ghosts,’ ‘Matlock’ & More CBS Shows Face Major Change
3
‘NCIS: New York’ Starring LL Cool J & Scott Caan Ordered to Series
'Marshals,' 'Elsbeth,' 'Eternally Yours'
4
Here’s Your CBS Fall 2026 Schedule
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the April 14, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
5
Hoda Kotb Gets Emotional About Hosting ‘Today’ With Savannah Guthrie After Absence