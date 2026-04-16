‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Crack Up Fans With Mimicry Skills

Multi-talented stars! Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White, and Maggie Sajak, along with their Wheel of Fortune crew members, tried to imitate sounds they hear on the game show. Find out what fans thought of their interpretations.

“Impressions, but make them Wheel of Fortune sound effects #WheelOfFortune,” the Instagram post was captioned on April 15.

“Let’s make some Wheel sounds,” Sajak, the game show’s Social Correspondent, started off saying in the video.

Sajak started out asking them all to make the sound of the wheel spinning. A crew member started, and then White and Seacrest tried.

A production member went “Click, click, click, click” really fast. Seacrest then took it upon himself to make the “Bankrupt” sound. He did a really long whistle as he looked into the camera.

Announcer Jim Thornton made the same sound and did a body roll while making it. White and a few crew members also tried it.

“It’s really sad,” one woman said.

When Sajak prompted them to make a “Called Letter” sound, everyone went with “Ding!”

“Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! I hear dings all the time,” White said. She stands at the board when the letters light up and ding, so White hears it the loudest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

Sajak then ended the video of her making the sound of the pegs on the board. She spun in a chair in her dressing room and made a “ch” sound as she did so.

“I think we nailed it,” Seacrest said in the comments.

“Oh yeah,” Sajak replied.

Jacqueline Wlodarczyk, the contestants’ costumer, who appeared in the video, said, “I’m obsessed with this!”

“As one who has made ALL the sound effects when playing a Wheel home game since the late 80s I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!!” a fan said.

“Awesome. Great team effort,” said another. Many other fans commented with laughing emojis.

“Jim, I loved the body language!” one fan commented.

“Ryan made the best imitation of those Flappers hitting those posts,” another fan said.

What did you think of the hosts’ impressions? Let us know in the comments.