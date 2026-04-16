Are QVC & HSN Shutting Down as Owner Files for Bankruptcy?

What To Know QVC Group, the parent company of QVC and HSN, will reportedly file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company has faced several financial challenges and laid off around 900 staffers last year.

It remains uncertain how the bankruptcy filing will affect QVC and HSN going forward.

Some big changes may be coming to QVC and HSN.

News broke on Thursday, April 16, that the networks’ parent company, QVC Group, is reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. “As of the Petition Date, we intend to operate our businesses as a debtor-in-possession under the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and orders of the Bankruptcy Court,” the company wrote in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The filing continued, “QVC Group and QVC, Inc. intend to request approval from the Bankruptcy Court for a variety of ‘first day’ motions to continue our ordinary course operations during the Chapter 11 Cases. Although no assurance can be made as to a potential emergence date, QVC Group is targeting emergence from the Chapter 11 Cases within approximately 90 days.”

According to the IRS website, Chapter 11 bankruptcy is defined as a “reorganization” and allows a debtor to “[use] the time from their bankruptcy filing to the confirmation of their debt repayment plan to reorganize their finances.” Per THR, a company can continue to operate while under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

It is unknown how the bankruptcy filing will affect QVC and HSN in the future, including whether one or both networks are at risk of shutting down. The news, however, comes one year after QVC Group laid off around 900 staffers.

“Linear TV is a highly engaging, highly profitable platform and it remains our cornerstone. However, as traditional TV declines and a mix of video platforms takes a greater share of customer attention, we must hurry our expansion beyond TV to find growth,” the company wrote in a March 2025 shareholders report, per THR. “We are fundamentally redefining who we are as a company and the role we play for our customers and in retail. We enter this next phase of our turnaround with rigor and excitement.”

Back in February, Bloomberg reported the QVC Group was “negotiating a voluntary debt restructuring agreement with its creditors that could be implemented as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.” The decisions come as the networks face debt and viewership decline.

The outlet reported that as of September 2025, QVC Group had $6.6 billion in outstanding group debt, in addition to having to handle a tax liability.

QVC Group previously announced in January 2025 that the company would consolidate QVC and HSN operations at Studio Park in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

“As we focus on our growth strategy to lean further into social and streaming, we are redefining who we are as a company and the role we play for our customers,” David Rawlinson II, President and CEO, Qurate Retail, Inc., said in a statement at the time. “With a realigned organizational structure supporting QVC US and HSN together in certain parts of the business, we will work more efficiently, build new capabilities faster by operating together in one location, and unlock an even better customer experience,” the statement continued.

Regarding the studio change, QVC Group’s website stated, “Centralizing these functions in Studio Park gives HSN access to the world-class studios and technology that exist there. In addition, QVC Group is building a next-generation content engine in Studio Park that can quickly capture content to deploy on social, streaming and more for both HSN and QVC.”