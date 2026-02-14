QVC Is Facing Bankruptcy, in Talks to Restructure Debt: Report

The home-shopping company behind cable channels QVC and HSN is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy to handle a heavy debt burden.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that QVC Group Inc. was negotiating a voluntary debt restructuring agreement that could involve the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg added that QVC Group and its lenders were in the midst of confidential talks. The sources said terms hadn’t been set and there hadn’t been a final decision about filing for bankruptcy.

Regulatory filings show that QVC Group had $6.6 billion of outstanding group debt as of September 30, and sources told Bloomberg the company also had a tax liability to handle.

In an earnings call in November 2025, QVC Group CEO David Rawlinson called out diminishing TV viewership as a challenge for business. “Returning our company to growth continues to be difficult as challenges persist,” he said.

Worse yet, QVC Group stock plummeted by 66 percent on Tuesday, February 10, landing at $3.74 a share in the company’s biggest stock price drop on record.

In January 2025, QVC Group announced it would close its HSN campus in St. Petersburg, Florida, and consolidate its HSN and QVC operations at its Studio Park location in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

“As we focus on our growth strategy to lean further into social and streaming, we are redefining who we are as a company and the role we play for our customers,” David Rawlinson said at the time. “With a realigned organizational structure supporting QVC US and HSN together in certain parts of the business, we will work more efficiently, build new capabilities faster by operating together in one location, and unlock an even better customer experience.”

In a press release about the move, the company said it was “building a next-generation content engine in Studio Park that can quickly capture content to deploy on social, streaming and more for both HSN and QVC.”

Then, in March 2025, came the news that QVC was laying off 900 employees, or about 5 percent of its workforce, according to CBS Philadelphia.