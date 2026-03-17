QVC Hosts Left Speechless After On-Air Caller’s Surprising NSFW Confession

What To Know During a live QVC broadcast, a caller surprised hosts Kim Gravel and Mary DeAngelis with a surprising comment.

The unexpected confession quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the hosts’ humorous reactions and the authenticity of live TV moments.

This lighthearted incident comes as QVC’s parent company reportedly faces financial challenges.

Anything can happen on live TV, and a recent QVC caller left hosts Kim Gravel and Mary DeAngelis too stunned to speak.

The network’s official Instagram page shared a clip from a broadcast on Friday, March 13, during which Gravel showed off items from her clothing line. While speaking with the hosts over the phone, a caller named Maryanne revealed a surprising fact while complimenting one of the collection’s items.

“I wanted to tell you that I got that peasant blouse with the tassels, and I used to wear the tassels on my pasties,” she stated, referring to nipple coverings. “Do you know what pasties are? Okay. Well, I had tassels on my pasties.”

Gravel’s face froze for several seconds upon hearing the caller’s comments. Breaking her silence, she quipped, “Maryanne, I just want to say this: You are my emotional support diva. You have just made my whole entire day.”

Gravel proceeded to point out that DeAngelis was lying “dead on the couch” in the studio. “I’m having therapy with Maryanne right now,” DeAngelis said while pretending to take a rest. Gravel added, “Maryanne is my sister from another mister.”

DeAngelis, for her part, hilariously stated that Maryanne “made [her] year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QVC (@qvc)

As Gravel walked over to “help” Mary, she asked if Maryanne was still on the phone with them. “Is she still here? Maryanne, don’t hang up!” she shouted. “She hung up on us!” The clip ended with Gravel stating that she “wanted to hear the rest of that story.”

Fans shared their reactions to the funny live moment in the Instagram post’s comments. “‘Emotional Support DivAAAA’ Sent me 😂😂😂,” one user wrote. Another added, “AI can’t create these real customer interactions and reactions 😂.”

Someone else shared, “Ok now I need to watch QVC bc I need this kind of entertainment 🙌.” A different person posted, “The way Mary D hung those clothes up SO fast so she can die in laughter 😂😂😂😂😂.”

A separate user commented, “Kim is the ONLY person who could have handled this call!!!! 😂😂😂.” Another stated, “I love QVC omgggg.”

Gravel opened up about the caller’s confession in an interview with Us Weekly published on Monday, March 16. “I love it!” she gushed. “That’s the fun of live TV. You never know what a caller is going to say. Moments like that are exactly why I love taking calls during shows.”

She added, “It reminds me that we’re all just women having a good time talking about clothes — and apparently tassels!”

The funny moment occurred as QVC is reportedly facing bankruptcy. Last month, Bloomberg reported that the network’s company, QVC Group Inc., was in negotiations for a voluntary debt restructuring agreement that could potentially involve the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.