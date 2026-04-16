Mauricio Umansky has been a fixture on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show premiered due to his marriage to Kyle Richards. Amid their current separation, he’s been making fewer appearances on the Bravo series, but will always be a staple in the Bravoverse.

Just over a year ago, Umansky was involved in a scary accident that required him to have surgery, and that’s not the first medical issue he’s faced throughout the course of his life.

Scroll down for everything we know about the accident, his recovery, and his past childhood disease.

What disease did Mauricio Umansky have?

When Umansky was a child, he was diagnosed with neutropenia, a condition that involves “having lower-than-normal levels of neutrophils (a type of white blood cell that fight infections) in your blood,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“He spent a good part of his life in Children’s Hospital,” Richards shared on an episode of RHOBH in 2020.

In his 2023 memoir, Umansky wrote, “At the time I was diagnosed with neutropenia, most people died from it. Therefore, the first six years of my life were consumed by my parents’ fear.”

For years, Umansky had to have his blood taken multiple times a week. It wasn’t until he was six years old that a “regular blood test” at Boston Children’s Hospital revealed that he was cured. “It was a medical miracle that set the tone for the self-assured man I was destined to become,” the real estate broker admitted. “Still, the trauma of those six years took a mental toll on me and are completely blocked from my memory.”

Umansky has publicly said that he’s “lucky” to have been cured as neutropenia “was not a curable disease” when he was diagnosed.

Is Mauricio Umansky blind?

Yes, Umansky is legally blind in one eye, but his parents did not realize it until he was nine years old because they were focused on his neutropenia diagnosis for so many years.

“What was so astonishing is that my blind eye had never hindered me,” he wrote in his memoir. “Fortunately, as with every other hinderance I’ve encountered throughout my life, I’ve found a way to thrive in spite of it.” He also revealed that his vision is 20/400 in his bad eye.

Why did Mauricio Umansky have surgery?

In February 2025, Umansky was involved in a ski accident and had to have surgery to repair a broken clavicle. “Play hard sometimes you get hurt but the care here has been incredible,” he wrote on his Instagram Story after the accident in Aspen, Colorado. In a separate post, he noted he was wearing a helmet during the fall and said that it “saved” his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mauricio Umansky (@mumansky18)

After the surgical procedure, he revealed that his new “bionic” clavicle included a metal plate and 12 screws.

“Long road to recovery,” Umansky shared on Instagram. “It’s about the journey and the attitude. I feel blessed and lucky. There’s a lot of things that can go wrong in life. I got saved. Thank you again to Steadman Orthopedic you guys are the best. Thank you to Aspen Valley Hospital the Ski Patrol and the paramedics.”

Umansky spent the next several months in physical therapy. “Working hard at getting the shoulder strong again,” he wrote in a May 2025 Instagram post. “9 weeks since my accident. Let’s Gooooo.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15, Thursdays, 8/7c, Bravo