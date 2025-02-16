‘RHOBH’ Star Mauricio Umansky Hospitalized After Breaking Clavicle While Skiing

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband Mauricio Umansky is on the mend after a skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado.

In a series of now-expired Instagram Stories posts on Friday, February 14, Umansky revealed he had a broken clavicle and had to be hospitalized.

One upload showed Umansky in a hospital gown, wearing a nasal cannula. “I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans,” he said.

He also thanked the ski patrol, paramedics, and hospital employees who came to his rescue, saying, “You’re all the best.”

Another upload showed an X-ray of Umansky’s broken bone. “Let’s get this surgery done so I can heal,” he captioned that pic. “Play hard, sometimes you get hurt, but the care here has been incredible.”

And a video in Umansky’s Stories showed first responders carrying him in a rescue toboggan.

The real estate agent has appeared alongside estranged wife Kyle Richards on RHOBH since the Bravo reality show’s 2010 debut. He also starred in the Netflix reality show Selling Beverly Hills and competed in the 32nd season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

Umansky confirmed his and Richards’ separation in October 2023, telling People that he and his wife were “not throwing in the towel.”

And in an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show earlier this month, Richards told viewers she and Umansky, who tied the knot in 1996, hadn’t filed for divorce.

“Obviously, we have lived together more than half of our lives, and it’s hard to just cut that cord,” she said. “We have had more conversations about, like, ‘What should we do? Should I still live where I’m living? Should we sell the house and each go buy two new homes? Or do we keep the house because it is such a special property and just each go our different ways?’ We’re discussing those things now, which we did not before, but still getting along and being able to be good friends while we’re doing that. I don’t think there is a blueprint for exactly how this has to be done.”

