What To Know Bozoma Saint John was a guest on Today With Jenna and Sheinelle on March 5.

The RHOBH star spoke about her husband’s 2013 death and Sheinelle Jones noted how she could relate.

Jones also recalled how Saint John supported her after her husband Uche Ojeh’s death in 2025.

Bozoma Saint John was a source of support for Sheinelle Jones when the latter lost her husband, Uche Ojeh, in May 2025. Saint John also dealt with her husband Peter Saint John’s death in 2013 and provided comfort to Jones after her own family tragedy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was a guest on Today With Jenna and Sheinelle on March 6, and Jones recalled their conversation after Ojeh died. “When I first came back to work, remember I bumped into you?” she asked. “When you’re in my position, you’re looking for a light or you’re looking for someone else who’s been in my shoes who can look at me like, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ And you were that person.”

Later in the interview, Jones asked her guest, “Do you think when you have a traumatic situation like we have, when you come out of it, you’re like … I’m doing me, we get one shot at this life, we’re doing it?”

This prompted Saint John to have a majorly reflective moment where she revealed that the main thing she learned from her husband’s death was “about urgency in life.”

As she explained, “Urgency to me wasn’t about time. It was about intention [and] making sure I was urgent about the things I wanted to do without the call of other people, without other people’s expectations for how I should live my life.”‘

When she recalled people telling her, “You should go hide in a cave for the next year. Matter of fact, you should never laugh again, and don’t you dare fall in love,” Jones nodded her head in understanding.

“For me, it has been about the urgency of living my life because [Peter] died four days before his 44th birthday and when I was standing in the receiving line of his funeral, people kept saying to me, ‘I’m so sorry, he died too young, this is an awful situation,'” Saint John added. “I’m like, ‘Yes, I agree,’ but at the same time, I looked at my own life and instead of feeling morbid and fearful of my own death, I have really used it as motivation to live life as fully as I can.”

