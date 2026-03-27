‘The Madison’ Ratings: How Did They Compare to ‘Yellowstone’ & Other Taylor Sheridan Shows?

Amanda Bell
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L-R: Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese, Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, Amiah Miller as Brigitte Reese, Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh, and Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh in 'The Madison' Season 1 Episode 4
Emerson Miller / Paramount+
Emerson Miller / Paramount+

What To Know

  • Paramount+ has revealed ratings details about the new Yellowstone spinoff, The Madison.
  • So how does the newcomer from Taylor Sheridan’s TV universe compare to its predecessors?

The Madison is a hit! The Yellowstone spinoff is reportedly the biggest Taylor Sheridan debut yet, according to a new press release from Paramount+.

The streamer revealed that the series, which premiered on March 14 with its first three episodes and followed through with the last three on March 21, has already earned 8 million views globally in the first 10 days of its launch, the most-watched freshman series in the Sheridan-verse so far. (It also marked Sheridan’s most-watched series among women aged 35 or more.)

It’s not the biggest all-time season launch of Sheridan’s shows, since Landman Season 2 notched 9.2 million in a matter of days, but it’s the biggest series debut breakout yet.

By contrast, Yellowstone‘s 2018 debut drew 5 million viewers during its Paramount Network debut; 1883 netted 4.9 million viewers1923 garnered 7.4 million premiere viewers; and Marshals drew in 9.52 million viewers (but on CBS).

'The Madison' Stars Tease Season 2 After Cliffhanger Finale (VIDEO)
Related

'The Madison' Stars Tease Season 2 After Cliffhanger Finale (VIDEO)

The six-part series stars Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead and centers on the Clyburns, a New York City family who relocate to the Madison River Valley in Montana after a heartbreaking experience with grief.

The series also features Kurt Russell and stars Beau Garrett, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zeger, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, Matthew Fox, and Will Arnett. It has already been renewed for a second season.

Of the upcoming second season, which will pick up after a major cliffhanger ending for the Season 1 finale, Pfeiffer teased to TV Insider, “Season 2 is the messy and profound building of having lost everything that you know. Are you going to survive?”

Russell added, “It becomes questionable if she’s going to survive.”

So it sounds like audiences will have even more reason to tune in when the second season premieres, and perhaps the show will take the total record for season debut viewership next time.

The Madison, Paramount+

The Madison key art
Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell

Beau Garrett

Beau Garrett

Elle Chapman

Elle Chapman

Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams

Amiah Miller

Amiah Miller

Alaina Pollack

Ben Schnetzer

Ben Schnetzer

Kevin Zegers

Kevin Zegers

Rebecca Spence

Rebecca Spence

Danielle Vasinova

Danielle Vasinova

Matthew Fox

Matthew Fox

Full Cast & Crew

Paramount+

Series

Drama

Where to Stream

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