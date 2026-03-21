‘The Madison’ Finale: Stars Tease Season 2 Reunion for Abigail & Van

What To Know Beau Garrett and Ben Schnetzer discuss the undeniable but seemingly impossible connection between their characters in The Madison.

Both actors highlight how the high stakes, time constraints, and emotional vulnerability intensify Abby and Van’s relationship, making their feelings difficult to ignore.

The stars tease their Season 2 reunion.

Abigail and Van felt a compelling connection “minute one” when they met, according to The Madison stars Beau Garrett and Ben Schnetzer. But they each viewed any romance between them as an abject impossibility because they live such different lives on opposite sides of the country. Stacy (Michelle Pfeiffer) returned to Montana in The Madison finale to feel close to Preston’s (Kurt Russell) spirit, and it feels like she’s going to stay put, implying that her family will trek back out west in the already filmed second season. (Pfeiffer and Russell break down the finale here.)

Here, Garrett and Schnetzer tease Abby and Van’s chances of making their relationship work in The Madison Season 2.

Was Abby looking for love when Van came around, or do you think she was just hoping for a distraction?

Beau Garrett: I don’t think Abigail has been looking for love for a very long time. I think that Abigail has lost all confidence in finding somebody who will love her. I think she’s, underneath the tough exterior, quite a broken, little girl, and so, no, she isn’t, and I think that’s why she’s so flippant about it in a way, is because there is no chance for this until it becomes a lot more serious as it goes on, and then it’s the complicated feelings that arise when you have feelings for somebody.

When was the last time Van considered falling in love?

Ben Schnetzer: As far as Van is concerned, he had his love. He had that journey and that experience, and it’s a hole that now lives in his life that he’s reconciled and moves forward with, and so I think when he meets Abigail, it really catches him off guard, finding this kind of connection and this kindred spirit in her.

When’s the moment that they realize, oh, this is something? I imagine it might be different for them.

Garrett: Yeah, it’s different for each person, right? When you feel like it’s important. You see in Episode 4, there’s quite a lot that’s tackled in regards to their relationship, and you learn a lot about them, that show you what the stakes are.

These two are meeting each other later in life, like it’s not about having kids, there’s not that pressure of like, let’s figure this out so we can figure out the rest of our life. They have their life, they’ve done their things. Van’s had his love, Abigail’s had hers, but still it’s undeniable. Whether it’s a touch or whatever it is, it’s undeniable. They can’t help it. I think that they realize that minute one. Whether they admit to it is different.

Schnetzer: It’s a very bold step to take, knowing why Abigail is in Montana, to say something to the effect of like, “I know this is not an opportune time, but if you’re sticking around, we should…”

Something that compels Van to the point of having to look past his better judgment and say, “Hey, wait a second, I actually think there’s something. We should see each other again.”

They do have a really serious talk on their date in Episode 4. Do you think it was on that date that both realized they needed to address the seriousness of this?

Garrett: Yeah. I think when you date sometimes, if you’re feeling things, sometimes — I mean, at least me, maybe it’s not the healthiest thing to do — you just talk about all these things. You’re like, “Well, what would happen?” There’s an excitement to it, you put it out there, but with them, it’s real life. Like, I’m not gonna live here. You live here. What are we doing? This is absurd.

They’re putting it out there to test it, like, “What do you think when I say this?” At least Abigail is, because there is a vulnerability in what they’re saying to each other, especially at the stakes of what’s happening and the loss that Abigail has just gone through. There’s so much that she’s putting out there, and she’s just handed it to somebody she barely knows. That’s a lot of pressure from both parties. They clearly have this undeniable interest in each other, and it just doesn’t make sense, so they think they’re gonna be fine. Let’s just try this, it’ll be fine, because ultimately, we’re just gonna leave each other. It’s been great, we’re gonna be OK, but obviously, it’s hard when you have feelings for somebody. It’s easier to say that, but then, to actually do it is challenging.

Schnetzer: I think this is totally subconscious, but it’s interesting looking back on it, thinking about it now, there’s probably also something in how unrealistic or unattainable this is that is really enticing to both of them. There’s something about how it turns the volume up a little bit in cranking up that desire. If Van was just a guy in Abigail’s social circle in New York that she crossed paths with, you don’t all of a sudden feel the heat turned up because you know that this person might not be attainable. You can take it for granted more, and I don’t think they take each other for granted.

Garrett: There’s a time constraint, too, right? They don’t know how long Abigail is gonna be there, so it’s a pressure cooker, like, is this gonna happen or not? It’s really quite alive and very high stakes for two people who don’t know each other.

It’s very romantic, too, the thought of, “This is an impossible relationship, but what if it worked?”

Garrett: Right.

Schnetzer: Yup.

I don’t know that Abby wouldn’t move to Montana, though, because at the end of the season, Stacy goes off there. I feel like it’s clear that the family will go back to Montana. So, what can you tease about what happens in Season 2 with this eventual Abby and Van reunion?

Garrett: This is where I’m very bad at this because I’m horrible at spoilers. [Laughs] So, I’m gonna let Ben take over.

Schnetzer: You’re definitely gonna have to tune in to find out. [Both laugh] But it is a very meaty cliffhanger.

Garrett: I will tell you there are chickens.

Schnetzer: Yes, there are chickens.

Garrett: There are chickens in vehicles.

Schnetzer: Yup.

Garrett: There’s another fight, maybe. Physical fight.

So, they are together again?

Garrett: Well, these two don’t fight, but Abigail might have another fight. Van and Abigail might see each other again. Who knows? It’s hard to say. Chickens! [Both laugh]

The Madison, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+