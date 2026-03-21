‘The Madison’ Stars Tease Season 2 After Cliffhanger Finale (VIDEO)

What To Know The Madison Season 1 finale ends with Stacy’s mysterious disappearance, setting up a cliffhanger for Season 2.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell tease that Season 2 will focus on the Clyburn family’s fractured state and Stacy’s struggle to survive her grief after devastating losses.

Despite the heavy themes, the cast promises moments of humor, with Season 2 already filmed and awaiting a premiere date on Paramount+.

The Madison Season 1 Part 2 is officially out as of Saturday, March 21, bringing the first season of Taylor Sheridan‘s newest drama to a close. The finale ended on a cliffhanger involving Michelle Pfeiffer‘s character, Stacy, whom her family believes is missing. Pfeiffer tells TV Insider in the video above that The Madison Season 1 finale is a rebirth for Stacy. But Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell (Preston) warn that Stacy and the Clyburn family’s survival is a big concern in The Madison Season 2, which has already been filmed. Warning: The Madison Season 1 finale spoilers ahead.

After a short but life-changing trip to Montana in the wake of Preston and Paul’s (Matthew Fox) deaths, the surviving Clyburns returned to Manhattan in the season’s second half. Readjusting to life after this tragedy was difficult for Stacy and her daughters, to say the least, but Stacy started going to therapy (her therapist is played by Will Arnett) to try to process it all. Opening up was a tough sell for her, but she eventually did. What Stacy realized in therapy was that she needed to feel close to Preston, and she felt his spirit in Montana, so she left her phone behind and flew back to the cabins without telling anybody. Her disappearance prompted Abigail (Beau Garrett) to file a missing persons report. Why did she assume the worst?

“There is a part of Abigail that doesn’t trust that Stacy wants to be on this planet anymore,” Garrett tells TV Insider. “There’s a real instability in her mother that I think is very unnerving, and so, I don’t know that she thinks she’s OK. I don’t think Montana is where she went in her head when she realizes her mom’s gone.”

“If you’ve lost the person that is your soulmate, and you don’t feel like there’s any purpose to live anymore, I don’t know where you’d go, but she’s really scared that she’s not safe,” Garrett says, adding, “She’s not herself.”

The season ended with Stacy lying beside Preston’s grave, with a handgun with her for protection. Cade (Kevin Zegers) found her and feared the worst when he saw the gun. Stacy was fine in that moment, but Pfeiffer and Russell warn that she might not be in Season 2.

“Season 2 is the messy and profound building of having lost everything that you know. Are you going to survive?” Pfeiffer reveals.

“[Stacy], it becomes questionable whether she’s going to survive,” Russell notes.

“The family is fractured,” adds Pfeiffer. “How are they going to survive this as a family? How is Stacy going to survive her grief and the loss of the only man she has ever loved in her life? They’re so entangled together, as you’re still forming as a person. Where does one end and the other begin?”

The Tequila Sunrise costars say it’s not all woe in Season 2, noting that there’s quite a bit of humor. The family will likely return to Montana, not just Stacy.

Tune in to the full video interview above to learn more about what’s to come in The Madison Season 2, straight from Pfeiffer and Russell’s costars, including Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Zegers, Danielle Vasinova, Ben Schnetzer, Rebecca Spence, Fox, and Amiah Miller.

The Madison, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+