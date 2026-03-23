Lori Loughlin Makes Surprise Return in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Finale After 7 Years

Avery Thompson
Comments
Lori Loughlin in the 'When Calls the Heart' Season 13 finale
Hallmark

What To Know

  • Lori Loughlin made a surprise return as Abigail Stanton in the Season 13 finale of When Calls the Heart.
  • This marked her first time back on the show since 2019.
  • She will be returning for Season 14, which will premiere in 2027.

Abigail Stanton has found her way back to Hope Valley! Lori Loughlin‘s beloved character reappeared in the final moments of the When Calls the Heart Season 13 finale, which aired on March 22.

Loughlin’s appearance in Season 13 was a total surprise to fans. Abigail was seen arriving back in town by car. She stepped out with tears in her eyes and said to herself, “It’s good to be home.”

Her original return to When Calls the Heart was initially set for Season 14. Hallmark confirmed she was coming back when the network renewed the long-running frontier drama in December 2025.

“Since the series’ debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties,” Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “At its core, the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity, and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that Season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail’s story with her return to this beloved series.”

This marked Loughlin’s first time on When Calls the Heart since her exit in Season 6. Her last episode, until now, aired on May 5, 2019.

Lori Loughlin Reunites With 'When Calls the Heart' Family Ahead of Return
Related

Lori Loughlin Reunites With 'When Calls the Heart' Family Ahead of Return

She was written off the show in the wake of the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her then-husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 to Rick Singer to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits. Loughlin pleaded guilty in May 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She served just under two months in prison.

Loughlin made a special appearance at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City, Missouri, in December 2025 after her return was announced. “I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming… And this just feels incredible. And I think — I mean, you guys all know it — we have such a special cast and such a special bond, and it’s just so nice to be back with my family,” she said.

With Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) engaged, this was the perfect time for Abigail to return home.

When Calls the Heart, Season 14, 2027, Hallmark Channel

When Calls the Heart (2014) key art

For Hearties Only

Get absolutely everything about When Calls the Heart in your inbox!

Hallmark Channel

Series

2014–

TVPG

Drama

Romance

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More When Calls the Heart (2014) ›

When Calls the Heart (2014)

Lori Loughlin




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mark Harmon as Gibbs — 'NCIS' Season 1 Episode 2
1
‘NCIS’ 500: What Happened in ‘Hung Out to Dry,’ Episode to Watch Before Milestone?
Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow on 'When Calls the Heart' Season 13
2
Will ‘When Calls the Heart’ Return for Season 14?
Chuck Norris, Walker, Texas Ranger
3
Chuck Norris’ Twins Break Silence on Dad’s Death With Heartfelt Tributes
Perez Hilton
4
Perez Hilton Reveals Major Health Scare With Hospital Photos
Chris McNally in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 13
5
Is Lucas Leaving ‘When Calls the Heart’?