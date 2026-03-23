What To Know Lori Loughlin made a surprise return as Abigail Stanton in the Season 13 finale of When Calls the Heart.

This marked her first time back on the show since 2019.

She will be returning for Season 14, which will premiere in 2027.

Abigail Stanton has found her way back to Hope Valley! Lori Loughlin‘s beloved character reappeared in the final moments of the When Calls the Heart Season 13 finale, which aired on March 22.

Loughlin’s appearance in Season 13 was a total surprise to fans. Abigail was seen arriving back in town by car. She stepped out with tears in her eyes and said to herself, “It’s good to be home.”

Her original return to When Calls the Heart was initially set for Season 14. Hallmark confirmed she was coming back when the network renewed the long-running frontier drama in December 2025.

“Since the series’ debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties,” Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “At its core, the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity, and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that Season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail’s story with her return to this beloved series.”

This marked Loughlin’s first time on When Calls the Heart since her exit in Season 6. Her last episode, until now, aired on May 5, 2019.

She was written off the show in the wake of the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her then-husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 to Rick Singer to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits. Loughlin pleaded guilty in May 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She served just under two months in prison.

Loughlin made a special appearance at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City, Missouri, in December 2025 after her return was announced. “I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming… And this just feels incredible. And I think — I mean, you guys all know it — we have such a special cast and such a special bond, and it’s just so nice to be back with my family,” she said.

With Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) engaged, this was the perfect time for Abigail to return home.

When Calls the Heart, Season 14, 2027, Hallmark Channel