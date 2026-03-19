What To Know Lori Loughlin reunited with her When Calls the Heart costars at a Los Angeles event on March 18.

She will be returning as Abigail Stanton in the upcoming fourteenth season.

The Season 13 finale airs on March 22.

Lori Loughlin is ready to return to the world of Hallmark, and her When Calls the Heart family is already welcoming her back with open arms. The actress reunited with her costars at the When Calls the Heart and Hope Valley: 1874 Celebration event in Los Angeles, California, on March 18.

Loughlin, who will return as Abigail Stanton in the upcoming 14th season of When Calls the Heart, posed alongside costars Erin Krakow, Ben Rosenbaum, Jack Wagner, Viv Leacock, and Kavan Smith at the party, which also served as a premiere event for the prequel series, Hope Valley: 1874. The Full House alum looked stunning in a white sequined dress.

Krakow, who is expecting her first child with Rosenbaum, her husband and costar, has been open about how excited she is to have Loughlin back on When Calls the Heart. When Loughlin’s return was announced in December 2025, Krakow called it the “very best news.”

Loughlin then made a surprise appearance at the Hallmark Christmas Experience with her costars. She gushed that Krakow has been “championing” her return for a “long time.” The actress was so grateful for the warm welcome. “I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming… And this just feels incredible. And I think — I mean, you guys all know it — we have such a special cast and such a special bond, and it’s just so nice to be back with my family,” she said.

Abigail Stanton was one of the original When Calls the Heart characters when the show debuted in 2014. Loughlin was a series regular until Season 6, when her character was written off the show due to Loughlin’s involvement in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

Seven years after her last appearance in Hope Valley, Abigail is making her way back home.

When Calls the Heart, Season 14, 2027, Hallmark Channel