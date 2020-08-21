Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in Prison for College Admissions Scandal

Three months after it was revealed that Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Gianulli would serve time in prison for their roles in a scandal involving paying for their children's admissions to college, they have both been sentenced.

Both Loughlin and Gianulli agreed to a plea deal, with their guilty plea entered on May 22, and on Friday, the judge approved the deals in place for both. Loughlin will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, and do 100 hours of community service, while her husband will serve five months, with two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service, the Associated Press reports. They are to surrender on Thursday, November 19.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O'Connell said Loughlin's sentence shows "everyone no matter your status is accountable in our justice system."

"I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," Loughlin said in her statement to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton. "I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good."

News first broke of the college admissions scandal, in which actress Felicity Huffman (who was sentenced to two weeks in prison, a $30,000 fine, and 200 hours of community service in September 2019) was also named, in March 2019. Loughlin and Gianulli were said to have paid $500,000 for their daughters' admission to the University of Southern California and to have lied about their participating in their high school's crew team.

In May, after maintaining the money was given as "legitimate donations," the couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while prosecutors dismissed charges of money laundering and bribery.