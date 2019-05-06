How 'When Calls the Heart' Wrote Out Lori Loughlin's Abigail Stanton (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 4 of When Calls the Heart, "Heart of a Mountie."]

Hearties didn't have to wait long to find out how When Calls the Heart would deal with Lori Loughlin's absence.

In the first scene of the Hallmark Channel series' return, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) narrates as she writes of Abigail Stanton leaving Hope Valley to care for her ill mother back east. "True to her nature, Abigail wasted no time in rushing off to care for her," she says. "Abigail is much more than a friend. She's family. I will miss her and Cody deeply."

However, she continues, the residents of Hope Valley will "soldier on" without her. That means a couple changes to the town, but what we don't learn is how it will deal without Abigail there to serve as its mayor. Lee (Kavan Smith) and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) do pause when walking by the office, but that's it.

After that, it's business as usual.

Bill and the new Mountie, Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) investigate the theft of Lee's payroll. Rosemary uncovers Carson (Paul Greene) and Faith's (Andrea Brooks) budding, secret romance. Jesse (Aren Buchholz) is jealous of the attention Lucas (Chris McNally) pays Clara (Eva Bourne), and even tells her she can quit her job in the tavern since he picked up another one.

These are all storylines that Abigail could have — and likely would have — been involved with, had she been around. As mayor, she likely would have at least been told about the robbery. Rosemary may have gone to her as she struggled to keep news of the new relationship secret. Clara likely would have spoken with her mother-in-law about her relationship woes.

It's unclear what When Calls the Heart plans to do in the future for Abigail. This could be the end of her character, and at some point, one of the residents will receive word she decided to stay back east to be with her family. Having Cody go with her suggests this is likely to be the case; otherwise, the door would have been left wide open for the character to return.

However, that doesn't rule out Abigail (and Cody) returning to Hope Valley in the future if the series recasts Loughlin's character for Season 7.

Whatever does happen, fans will likely have to wait until between seasons or the next one for a definitive answer on-screen about Abigail's future.

Hearties are happy with the explanation for Abigail's absence — and especially with the show for addressing it so quickly in the return episode.

I’m satisfied with how they dealt with Abigail. Abigail going to tend to get sick mother is so sweet. @WCTH_TV #Hearties — John G (@JohnG500) May 6, 2019

Thank you @hallmarkchannel for putting us out of our misery and telling us right off what’s happening with Abigail and Cody. #hearties #wcth @hallmarkchannel — Courtney (@CourtneyMeyer38) May 6, 2019

#Hearties #WhenCallsTheHeart @hallmarkchannel The opening with @erinkrakow #elizabeththornton writing explanation of what happened to Abigail was fantastic. — Paula 🇱🇷 ❤🙏 Background pic in honor of Mama (@Mamaw1724) May 6, 2019

However, some are hoping for Cody to return.

Yes Elizabeth told us that Abigail was with her mom who needed her!!! I sure hope Cody comes back . He could live with Clara, Or Lee and Rosemary !!!! I hope that you do recast the character of Abigail . The show needs her there !!! Lisa Whelchel would make a great Abigail !!!!! — Dianne Blackburn (@DianneBlackbu15) May 6, 2019

Just want to tell you @brbird your team did a great job with explaining what happened to abigail but us #hearties wish Cody will come back. Feel sorry for the actor. — Nicole Barker (@horses281) May 6, 2019

How do you feel about how When Calls the Heart is handling the character of Abigail? Vote in the poll below and sound off in the comments.

When Calls the Heart, Sundays, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel