What To Know Lori Loughlin made a surprise appearance at the Hallmark Christmas Experience’s When Calls the Heart panel, marking her first public event since her split from Mossimo Giannulli.

Loughlin, who was previously written off the show due to the 2019 college admissions scandal, will reprise her role as Abigail Stanton in Season 14 of When Calls the Heart.

The cast and fans warmly welcomed Loughlin back, with the actress expressing gratitude for the support and excitement to rejoin the series.

Those Hearties with tickets to the Hallmark Christmas Experience got a special treat on Friday as once-and-future When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin made a surprise appearance at the event in Kansas City, Missouri.

Originally, the When Calls the Heart panel featured Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Ben Rosenbaum, Chris McNally, and Viv Leacock, with Jack Wagner on hosting duty.

But midway through the panel, Krakow revealed another guest after Wagner wondered which cast member would be the one to hoard cookies from craft services on set.

“I think it would be one of our favorite friends and costars, who we are so lucky is joining us for Season 14,” Krakow said. “And do you think maybe we should bring her out now?”

That’s when Loughlin came out on stage, to whoops and hollers from the audience and big hugs from her costars. One audience member shouted, “We love you, Lori!” — a sentiment the Full House alum reciprocated — and another shouted, “Can we get some tissues out here, please?”

Once the crowd piped down, Loughlin said, “It is so nice to be here, and thank you so much for that warm welcome. Thank you.”

Loughlin starred as Abigail Stanton for the first five and a half seasons of When Calls the Heart, but Abigail was written off the show midway through Season 6 following the revelation of Loughlin’s involvement in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal. The actor later reprised her role in the When Calls the Heart spinoff When Hope Calls. But Hearties found out earlier this month that Loughlin would be bringing Abigail back to the main show in Season 14.

Loughlin’s surprise panel appearance on Friday also marks her first public appearance since the news of her split from fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, her husband of 28 years, per People.

Welcoming Loughlin back into the fold on Friday, Wagner asked her how it felt to be coming back to When Calls the Heart.

“It feels amazing, and my girl here [Krakow] has been championing this for a long time,” Loughlin said. “When did I find out? Maybe, like, a month ago or two months ago? And I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming. … And this just feels incredible. And I think — I mean, you guys all know it — we have such a special cast and such a special bond, and it’s just so nice to be back with my family.”

When Calls the Heart, Season 13, Season Premiere, January 4, 2026, Hallmark Channel