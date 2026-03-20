Nancy Guthrie Was ‘Bleeding Pretty Badly’ Forensic Expert Tells Megyn Kelly

What To Know Forensic expert Amy Santoro stated that blood spatter evidence indicates Nancy Guthrie was “bleeding pretty badly” when she was abducted.

The 84-year-old mom of ‘Today’s Savannah Guthrie has been missing since January 31.

Experts agree the source of the bleeding could be from various injuries, but the exact nature of Nancy’s injuries remain undetermined.

A forensic scientist believes that evidence shows Nancy Guthrie was “bleeding pretty badly” when she was presumably abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home in the early hours of February 1.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show earlier this week, forensic expert Amy Santoro told the former Fox News host that the blood spatter found at the front of Nancy’s property suggested she was losing blood at a rapid pace.

“What I can tell is that the blood is falling from a height, probably more than two feet,” Santoro said, per the Daily Express U.S. “Whether that’s from her hand, her arm, her face, I don’t think we can tell. But I think it’s an indication that she is bleeding very quickly.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. Crime scene photos also show blood on Nancy’s front porch and driveway.

“There’s so much blood out there that I don’t think you would see that distribution of blood with a slower bleed,” Santoro added. “I think it shows that she really [was] bleeding pretty badly.”

As for whether the blood indicates what kind of wound Nancy might have had, Santoro said, “I don’t think we can say. I don’t want to speculate on the severity of injury, other than to say, it’s fair to assume that there’s some sort of quickly bleeding source.”

She said that could have been “a tear on her arm,” noting Nancy’s “thin skin,” which is typical in older people. “If she receives some sort of blunt force trauma to the face, she gets hit in the face, that could cause it,” she continued. “We often see blood dripping like this from a bleeding nose. But it really could be anything.”

Earlier this month, retired FBI special agent Maureen O’Connell told Brian Entin Investigates that the pattern of the blood suggested that Nancy was carried out of her home.

“There don’t appear to be any voids [in the blood spatter],” O’Connell said, noting that, in her mind, “[Nancy’s] wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out. The shape of the blood droplets… they’re all round and the sphere is intact. That means it went straight down. It wasn’t moving at speed.”

Fellow retired FBI agent Jim Clemente wasn’t so sure, adding that, if Nancy was wrapped up, “She wasn’t wrapped up well.”