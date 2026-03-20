‘The View’s Sara Haines Reveals Her Support for Savannah Guthrie Amid Mom’s Abduction

What To Know Sara Haines expressed support for her former Today show colleague Savannah Guthrie amid the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Haines has been in contact with friends at the Today show and is using her social media platforms to raise awareness.

She described the situation as deeply personal due to her past connection with Savannah and emphasized her hope for the case to be solved soon.

Sara Haines has said her “heart breaks” for her former co-worker Savannah Guthrie as the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie approaches its seventh week.

Speaking to Page Six at Anne Klein’s Women Who Do Awards luncheon on Wednesday (March 18), The View co-host said, “I have a lot of friends at the Today show, so from the moment it happened, I’ve been in touch with them and mainly, not for a response, but just saying, ‘I’m sending my love, I’m sending my prayers.'”

Haines served as Today‘s fourth-hour contributing correspondent from 2009 to 2013, overlapping with Savannah, who officially became a Today co-host in 2011.

“I’m praying, I’m hoping, I’m trying to stay abreast of everything happening,” Haines told the outlet, noting that she’s been using her social media pages to spread awareness.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mom of Today co-host Savannah, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

“I’m at ABC now, but having grown up at NBC and been there, overlapped with Savannah, it deeply feels like family still,” Haines added. “And to know that that is happening to her, feels so personal to so many of us that know her [and] that know the people around her.”

“My heart breaks, and I have no words for how hard this is to watch,” she continued, saying she wants the case “solved.”

Haines was asked whether the incident had heightened her own safety concerns. While she admitted that it’s “always a concern,” the morning show host said it’s too hard to assess right now while Nancy is still missing.

“Having worked with Savannah, I can’t get past her part and her mom’s part to even think about my life, myself [and] how it affects the greater world,” she explained. “I’m so single-focused on being brought to my knees in pain from a distance watching this.”